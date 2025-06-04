Newsweek Acquires Adprime To Expand Its Leadership In Healthcare Media And Advertising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition strengthens Newsweek's vertical strategy and adds precision health advertising capabilities across web, mobile, and CTV

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the global news and media platform, today announced its acquisition of Adprime, a healthcare-focused advertising platform that enables leading pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to reach both consumers and healthcare professionals through precision-targeted digital campaigns.



This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Newsweek's long-term strategy to expand its vertical capabilities. By combining Newsweek's award-winning editorial and research offerings in healthcare with Adprime's data-driven media products, the company is poised to offer a category-leading solution to healthcare marketers.

“This is part of our thoughtful approach to expand and diversify our business,” said Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO of Newsweek.“We are building a health vertical that spans editorial, rankings, events, subscriptions, and now, advertising. Adprime is a powerful addition that rounds out that offering.”



Adprime offers managed service and programmatic campaign execution, a proprietary healthcare data platform, exclusive endemic content formats, and a curated private exchange. Its clients include pharmaceutical companies, healthcare agencies, and wellness brands. Adprime enables targeting based on professional licensure and user engagement with condition and diagnosis-related content, all while maintaining privacy compliance through anonymized data and selective geographic restrictions. With recent strategic investments in performance CTV, Adprime has significantly expanded its ability to deliver measurable outcomes for healthcare brands.

“Adprime was built to make healthcare marketing more effective and more respectful,” said Rafal Chachura, CTO of Adprime.“Joining Newsweek allows us to scale that vision dramatically while staying true to our mission.”



During the initial integration period, Adprime will continue to operate independently as Adprime by Newsweek, with Rafal Chachura serving as the CTO and Interim Head of Adprime, supported by Newsweek's dynamic leadership team. Newsweek plans to invest in expanding the platform's reach, and its roadmap includes deeper integrations across its sales, engineering, and data teams.



“This deal expands our toolkit for health advertisers,” said Danielle Varvaro, Newsweek's Chief Revenue Officer.“Together with Adprime, we offer a single destination for thought leadership, lead generation, research, rankings, and now, highly targeted media delivery.”



About Adprime:

Adprime is the largest healthcare publisher and ad platform online, as ranked by comScore. It provides unduplicated reach, ensures brand safety, and connects healthcare brands and institutions to their most valuable direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare professional (HCP) audiences. Adprime anticipates the needs of leading healthcare and life sciences companies, continuously evolving its services and growing its value within the dynamic ad tech ecosystem, as further evidenced by its healthcare-specific demand-side platform (DSP).

Adprime creates customized solutions for advertisers, leveraging its expertise, extensive industry reach, advanced targeting, and unparalleled first-party data. For publishers, Adprime is a strategic growth partner that introduces them to brand advertisers most relevant to their content and useful to their highly engaged audiences. For more information, visit Adprime.com .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

