North America Natural Gas Industry Report 2025: Rising LNG Infrastructure And Shale Activity Propel Market Expansion - Competition, Forecast And Opportunities To 2030

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Natural Gas Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Natural Gas Market was valued at USD 435.26 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 622.63 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.15%

The market is expanding steadily, driven by growing demand for cleaner energy sources across power generation, industrial, and transportation sectors. Natural gas has become an increasingly attractive fuel due to its lower carbon emissions compared to coal and oil, coupled with its flexibility and efficiency in energy production. This has made it an integral component in North America's transition toward a lower-carbon energy system.



As countries seek energy security and decarbonization, natural gas is playing a pivotal role in replacing coal-fired capacity, supplying industrial heating, and supporting mobility applications. With investments in pipeline networks, liquefaction terminals, and storage facilities underway, the North America Natural Gas Market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory amid evolving global energy demands.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Cleaner Energy Sources in Power Generation

Natural gas has emerged as a cornerstone in North America's shift toward low-emission energy systems, especially in the power generation sector. Utilities are phasing out coal-fired power plants and adopting natural gas turbines that offer both environmental and operational advantages. With 50% fewer carbon dioxide emissions than coal, natural gas aligns with federal and regional policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Its flexible load-balancing capability also complements variable renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

Policy support - ranging from emissions regulations to tax credits - further accelerates the adoption of gas-fired generation. Agencies such as the U.S. EPA have implemented performance standards that encourage cleaner energy technologies, indirectly boosting natural gas deployment. Investments in combined cycle gas plants are helping utilities transition smoothly while maintaining grid reliability and cost efficiency.

Key Market Challenges

Infrastructure Bottlenecks and Regional Supply Constraints

Despite abundant reserves and rising production, the North America natural gas market faces serious infrastructure constraints that inhibit optimal supply distribution. Pipeline bottlenecks - especially in regions like the Northeast U.S. and parts of Western Canada - restrict the transport of gas from prolific shale basins to end users. This leads to regional price disparities, supply disruptions, and even flaring due to excess supply without adequate takeaway capacity.

Opposition to new pipeline projects, driven by environmental concerns and permitting delays, further exacerbates these challenges. In winter months, lack of adequate storage and delivery capacity often results in energy shortages and price volatility. Additionally, cross-border supply coordination between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico faces regulatory complexity, slowing the pace of infrastructure integration. Without strategic investments in transportation, compression, and storage assets, the full potential of North America's natural gas output may remain underutilized.

Key Market Trends

Surge in Liquefied Natural Gas Export Capacity Expansion

The most transformative trend in the North America natural gas sector is the rapid growth in LNG export capacity. With global demand for LNG surging - especially in Europe and Asia - North America is evolving into a leading LNG supplier. New terminals and expansion projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Canada's West Coast are enabling long-term contracts with international buyers, diversifying energy supply chains worldwide.

The increase in LNG exports has downstream effects on domestic gas production, storage, and transportation infrastructure. It is also linking North American gas pricing more closely with international markets, leading to new trade dynamics and price volatility. As global decarbonization efforts intensify, LNG is increasingly viewed as a transitional fuel for regions phasing out coal. The scale of investment in LNG infrastructure reinforces North America's strategic position as a global energy hub while expanding the commercial scope of the domestic natural gas sector.

Key Attributes:

