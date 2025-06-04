CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COMPLETES MERGER WITH LA FINANCIAL & HAVASU COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has finalized its merger with LA Financial Credit Union (LA Financial), which included Havasu Community Credit Union-a division of LA Financial prior to the merger. LA Financial will become CU SoCal, while Havasu Community Credit Union will retain its name as Havasu Community Credit Union, a division of CU SoCal. The move increases CU SoCal's assets to more than $3.3 billion and the number of Members to more than 180,000. As part of the merger, CU SoCal will also add four more branches-Norwalk, Pasadena, Los Angeles, and Lake Havasu City branch locations, increasing its branch network to 25 locations.

CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson will continue to serve as CEO within the organization, and Carol Galizia, former LA Financial CEO, will serve as Chief of Strategic Initiatives. As part of the partnership, all LA Financial team members will be welcomed to the CU SoCal team and offered positions.

Incoming team members can also expect further career opportunities, advancement possibilities, access to development programs, and a competitive compensation and benefits package.

This partnership enhances our ability to serve Members of CU SoCal, LA Financial, and Havasu Community. Members will now benefit from increased access to branch locations and a broader range of products and services.

"This partnership is about more than combining two financially strong credit unions; it's about creating something truly special," said Gunderson. "With expanded resources, we can offer more affordable financial services, lower rates, and greater support to drive meaningful change in our pursuit to build better lives.

"Together, we are greater than the sum of our parts," Gunderson added. "Both credit unions share a deep commitment to improving the lives of our Members, our team, and the communities we serve."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 155,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal .

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

