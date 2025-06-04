Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Civitas Resources, Inc. ("Civitas" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIVI ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC. (CIVI), CLICK HERE BEFORE JULY 1, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 27, 2024 and February 24, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, inter alia, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (2) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (3) the Company's financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (4) accordingly, Civitas's business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



