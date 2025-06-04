Aerospace Materials Industry On The Rise: Forecasted To Reach $42.9 Billion By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$27.8 billion
|Market size forecast
|$42.9 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Type, application, and end user
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Middle East and Africa, South America
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) is growing in commercial and space aircraft because they last longer and need less maintenance.
- Lightweight materials such as composites are also becoming popular in military aircraft, especially for uncrewed aircraft. These materials can improve performance and make the system more eco-friendly. Unmanned lightweight fighter aircraft can support military missions and are easier to launch and recover.
Emerging startups:
- Cellexcel : Founded in 2021, the company is involved in the chemical modification of biomaterials. Its unique, patented technology improves the characteristics of biomaterials, enabling their incorporation into composite panels used in aerospace applications.
- Antefil Composite Tech AG : Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company provides energy-efficient lightweight structures in large volumes at affordable cost and with a net zero footprint. It serves automotive, aerospace, and other industries.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The advanced aerospace materials market is projected to grow from $27.8 billion in 2023 to $42.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period.
- The market is segmented based on type, application, end-user and region.
- The private sector segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029.
- North America holds the largest share of the global market. Regional growth is led by the U.S.'s vast aerospace and aircraft components manufacturing capacity and expansion in manufacturing activities in Canada and Mexico, supported by favorable trade policies.
Leading companies include:
- 3M AMETEK INC. ARCONIC AUBERT & DUVAL BASF CONSTELLIUM CRS HOLDINGS LLC. DONCASTERS GROUP DUPONT GFE GESELLSCHAFT FÜR ELEKTROMETALLURGIE MBH HEXCEL CORP. SOLVAY TEIJIN LTD. TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.
Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence
In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we are here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape, giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That is why, for a limited time, we are offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.
Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ..., Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment