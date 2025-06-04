Aerospace Materials Industry On The Rise: Forecasted To Reach $42.9 Billion By 2029

Boston, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials ” is estimated to grow from $29.2 billion in 2024 to $42.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2024 through 2029.

This report examines the market by type (such as advanced aluminum alloys, composites and titanium alloys), application (including commercial and military aircraft, general aviation and helicopters), end user (private and public sectors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World). Each area is further divided into countries for a more intricate analysis.

This report is highly relevant due to two main factors: first, the global aviation sector is experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, and second, it is receiving government incentives, which boost R&D and production capacity. Additionally, space research and exploration are expanding rapidly, with the U.S., Japan, India, China, and EU members making significant strides in scientific research, navigation, communication and space tourism. These developments present new trends, challenges and opportunities in the aerospace industry.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increased Air Passenger Traffic: More people are flying, leading to higher demand for aircraft and materials to build and maintain these.

Government Support: Governments invest in the aerospace sector, boosting innovation and production of advanced materials.

Demand for Aircraft and Parts: Airlines need new, efficient aircraft and replacement parts, driving demand for advanced materials.

Military Aircraft Use: Advanced materials are crucial for modern military aircraft to improve performance and durability.

Space Missions and Satellite Launches: The growing number of space missions and satellite launches increases the need for materials that can withstand space conditions.

