Cloudzero Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Power AI-Driven Cloud Efficiency

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the delivery of actionable cloud intelligence and help AWS customers maximize the return on their cloud investments. As part of the collaboration, CloudZero will leverage AWS Bedrock and Amazon Q to develop intelligent, agent-based AI systems that automate cost analysis, streamline optimization workflows, and unlock new levels of innovation and efficiency in the cloud. These AI-driven capabilities will enable customers across industries to build, scale, and operate cloud environments with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

CloudZero's collaboration with AWS will accelerate its investment in Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q to develop the agents that power CloudZero Intelligence - its proprietary AI system. CloudZero Intelligence will empower customers to derive deeper insights from their data, improve business outcomes, and unlock new opportunities for AI innovation through enhanced cost visibility and granular unit economics.

CloudZero Intelligence will also underpin CloudZero Advisor , an interactive chatbot that customers can use to answer a wide range of questions to optimize their cloud environments.

Pricing: "How much does an m4 instance cost?" and "How much does it cost to store 15 TB of data in S3?"

Benchmarking: "What is the average monthly EC2 spend for a mid-size enterprise in the financial industry?"

Cost and Usage: "How much did Team X spend on RDS last month?"

Allocation: "Group all compute resources containing the word 'optimus' and split the allocation by number of daily active users." CloudZero Knowledge: "How do I set up unit cost telemetry in CloudZero?"

"AI is redefining what's possible in the cloud - but only if it's built with efficiency at the core," said Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero. "By embedding cost optimization into the foundation of AI development, we empower teams to move faster, make smarter decisions, and innovate at scale. Our adoption of AWS's AI technologies deepens our partnership, accelerates our pace of innovation, and ensures we continue to deliver with the security and trust our customers rely on."

This SCA will also be impactful for CloudZero's customers scaling their AI investments, as it will supercharge CloudZero's unique ability to align customer AI initiatives with business objectives for profitable and efficient delivery.

"At Grammarly, our AI helps over 40 million people and 50,000 organizations move work forward and achieve results. As we continue to expand our AI capabilities, understanding the direct correlation between our AI investments and business outcomes is critical," said Josh Collier, FinOps lead at Grammarly. "CloudZero has been instrumental in providing the granular visibility we need to optimize our AI infrastructure costs while maintaining our service quality. The enhancements to CloudZero will strengthen our ability to make data-driven decisions about AI investments, ensuring we deliver maximum value to our customers while maintaining healthy unit economics."

"Cost visibility is integral to the long-term viability of AI solutions in the cloud," said Anasuya Morrill Strasner, director of North America Digital Native Business at AWS. "As organizations scale their cloud and AI initiatives, we're committed to helping our customers optimize cloud spending and maintain transparency in their costs. I'm thrilled that my team is collaborating with CloudZero to empower more customers on this journey."

This collaboration underscores the value of CloudZero and AWS in providing flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across industries. For more information, please visit cloudzero .

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero to get started today.

