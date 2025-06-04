Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Appoints Geoff Still As Executive Director, Fortifying Leadership Team Poised For Accelerated Impact

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation today announced the appointment of Geoff Still as its Executive Director, effective June 4, 2025. Geoff's leadership arrives at an inflection point in the organization's history, as the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation ("PBTF") looks to accelerate and expand its mission and impact, becoming "cavalry" for affected families, coming to their aid in their greatest time of need. This announcement celebrates Geoff's powerful and collaborative partnership with Aly Levine, the organization's Chief Development Officer, who, as a tandem, are the driving force behind the organization's enhanced capacity to deliver impactful programs, execute on new opportunities and pursue organizational excellence.

"Geoff has really stepped up and out of his previous Chief Financial and Operations Officer role, demonstrating his deep commitment to the mission during a pivotal period of transition. He has been able to effectively balance business-as-usual, a significant amount of positive change management activity, while pursuing an exciting set of new research and business opportunities. It's incredible how much this organization has progressed in such a short period of time." said Larry Little, the PBTF's longest tenured board member and a former Board Chairman.

Under Mr. Still's interim leadership for the last eight months, and in partnership with Ms. Levine, the organization has achieved remarkable progress, as highlighted in the organization's Annual Impact Report that will be released in June. Some of these accomplishments include:



Strengthening Leadership- Recruited senior talent to enhance organizational capabilities, including Scott Kennedy (VP, Research and Patient Family Stewardship), Lesley Madsen (Director, Marketing Operations), Ben Peery (Senior Director, Finance and Administration), and Eileen Stark (Family Health Resource Specialist).



Expanding Governance and Advisory Networks- Welcomed renowned experts Drs. Sanjay Gupta and Sam Blackman, and launched the PBTF NextGen Committee, which quickly grew to 20 emerging leaders.



Enhancing Family Support- Positioned PBTF as the "front door" for families facing pediatric brain tumor diagnoses, offering holistic support throughout their cancer journey.



Accelerating Research Investments- Awarded more than $1.75 million in new research funding to leading institutions, including the University of Michigan and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.



Building Strategic Partnerships- UBER, PBTF's "Movement Partner," providing free rides for families accessing care. Minor League Baseball, through awareness-raising Starry Night events. Lifetouch and Amazon Web Services, expanding reach and resources. Teneo and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett offering pro bono support. Celebrated the 34th year of PBTF's founding partnership with Honda, while adding Progressive as a 3-year sponsor of the Ride for Kids program.

Elevating Awareness and Advocacy- Engaged policymakers through Action Days on Capitol Hill, partnered with states on cancer plan initiatives, and represented the pediatric brain tumor community at the White House Cancer Moonshot and Exposome forums.

"My passion and sense of urgency for the PBTF's work is fueled by being the father to a son who navigated his own malignant brain tumor diagnosis in 2016. I am laser focused on strategically leading the organization into its next chapter, building upon the momentum we have already achieved and continuing to drive impact in line with the PBTF's macro goal of being the "cavalry" for affected families, families like my own. I am humbled by the Executive Committee's confidence in me and thank them for this incredible opportunity." said Geoff Still.

Ms. Levine also added that "On behalf of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Geoff and I extend our deepest gratitude to Honda, Comoto and Marsh McLennan Agency for their unwavering partnership and commitment during this time of leadership transition. Your generous support has fueled our mission to serve more families, advance critical research, and create a lasting impact in the fight against childhood brain cancer. Together, we are bringing hope, care, and cures to kids who need it most. Thank you for standing with us and making a difference in countless lives."

Jeffrey Gelfand, PBTF's Board Chair, also the father of a son diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor, said "I couldn't be more thrilled with Geoff's promotion to Executive Director. The tenacity at which Geoff operates is laying the groundwork for much greater impact and strategic growth. Under Geoff and Aly's leadership, we are shaping a future where every child and family diagnosed with a brain tumor has the resources they need to thrive- because anything less is simply unacceptable."

About Geoff Still

Before joining as Chief Financial Officer in 2020, Mr. Still served as Vice President of Finance and Operations at The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS) and Vice President of TABS Insurance, Inc. His career includes teaching and working in university and independent school administration as well as serving on numerous corporate, nonprofit, and education boards. Over the years, Mr. Still has coached high school, middle school, and AAU basketball as well as track and field. Geoff earned his JD and BS in Accounting, Master of Accounting from Nova Southeastern University.

About Aly Levine

Before joining the PBTF in 2023, Ms. Levine had dedicated herself to health organizations focused on causes such as Type 1 diabetes and substance use disorders, working across various development functions, including fundraising programs, major gifts, volunteer engagement, corporate engagement, and board development. Over the years, Ms. Levine has helped organizations amplify their missions by analyzing data to develop strategies, implementing efficient systems for growth, and mobilizing staff and volunteers to support causes that align with their values and aspirations.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's research funding, advocacy efforts and family support platform have led the way in ending the childhood cancer community's biggest crisis. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare, but devastating disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families' needs along every step of their pediatric cancer journey.

The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, the foundation also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We're able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer.

For more information about the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, visit curethekids .

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

