Q-CTRL Wins 2025 Edtech Breakthrough Award For Quantum Workforce Development Solution

The consecutive win recognizes Black Opal's crucial role in increasing quantum readiness at companies of all sizes in all sectors.

- Phil Intallura, Group Head of Quantum Technologies, HSBCLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Q-CTRL , the global leader in quantum infrastructure software, today announced a second EdTech Breakthrough Award win for Black Opal for Enterprise, its quantum computing workforce development platform. This year, the company won the Workforce Development Solution of the Year award, following its win of 2024's EdTech Breakthrough Award for Digital Courseware Solution of the Year, also for Black Opal.Q-CTRL is recognized alongside other impressive EdTech Breakthrough winners for 2025, including top companies and startups: Britannica Education, Canva, Grammarly, Kaplan, Lenovo, Logitech, Udacity by Accenture. Entries in each award category are evaluated on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. Q-CTRL's Black Opal received top marks in each category, earning recognition as a highly valuable tool for the development of the quantum workforce.This recognition reflects the global success of Black Opal's 400+ lessons across 10 topics, each covering a fundamental concept in quantum computing and equipping learners new to the field with the essential skills needed to help enterprises develop strategic advantages from quantum computing. Quantum technology has the potential to transform industries and unlock an $850 Bn opportunity, but realizing this potential requires urgent global investment in talent, starting with accelerating global industry readiness through quantum education.“As quantum technologies begin to influence real-world applications, ensuring our teams are equipped to understand and engage with them is increasingly important,” said Phil Intallura, Group Head of Quantum Technologies at HSBC.“Black Opal's intuitive, interactive platform makes quantum computing accessible to our diverse teams, regardless of their technical backgrounds. This initiative not only demystifies complex concepts but also empowers our workforce to engage confidently with emerging quantum technologies, positioning us at the forefront of financial innovation.”Black Opal is central to a masterclass series that Q-CTRL is hosting to celebrate the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. Online sessions cover everything from how to use Black Opal in the classroom to how to visualize quantum concepts. The next session is in June, with more scheduled for later this year.“Black Opal is a vital tool for companies that need to get their teams up to speed with quantum concepts and start developing the related technology and go-to-market strategies,” said Mick Conroy, Product Manager for Black Opal at Q-CTRL.“We are thrilled with this second win for our platform and appreciate the recognition of the importance of quantum workforce training.”Q-CTRL has several global partnerships to make Black Opal available to students, professionals, and organizations interested in learning about quantum computing. This includes a large-scale deployment in Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and other technical education entities in India.With over 26,000 users worldwide, Black Opal helps students, quantum enthusiasts, and business leaders equip themselves and their teams with the essential skills needed to achieve strategic advantage from quantum computing. Black Opal also supports all major LMS standards, including SCORM, xAPI, LTI, and cmi5, and is compatible with all major LMS providers such as Canvas, Cornerstone, docebo, Absorb, Rippling LMS, and more. The platform was built with scalability in mind, with robust platform engineering practices and the ability to support millions of users.Organizations seeking to prepare their workforce for the quantum era with Black Opal can connect with Q-CTRL's expert team to find out more: contactAbout Q-CTRLQ-CTRL is a key player in the global quantum technology industry as a category-defining business for AI-driven quantum infrastructure software. Leading quantum computing hardware providers integrate its performance-management software with their superconducting and silicon-based platforms to deliver unprecedented capabilities to end users. The company's global leadership in quantum sensing for defense and dual-use was featured in The New York Times. Q-CTRL also developed Black Opal, an award-winning edtech program that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in November 2017, Q-CTRL has assembled the world's foremost team of expert quantum-control engineers, providing solutions to global quantum technology leaders including Fortune 500 companies, startups, national research labs, and academic institutions. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, and Oxford.

