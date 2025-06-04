403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Majra National CSR Fund Honours Top 20 CSR Projects At Inaugural Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Bin Touq: The UAE is deeply committed toward developing national initiatives that promote the values of social responsibility, and the 'Sustainable Impact Challenge' embodies our vision of encouraging responsible business practices
-
The event witnessed several sessions and meetings that discussed a range of topics, including:
-
Barriers that hinder the advancement of social responsibility in the UAE and the need for stronger regulatory frameworks to adopt CSR initiatives across the private sector.
The importance of supporting public-private collaborations in developing the impact economy and promoting sustainable and comprehensive development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment