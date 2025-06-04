Majra National CSR Fund Honours Top 20 CSR Projects At Inaugural Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025



Barriers that hinder the advancement of social responsibility in the UAE and the need for stronger regulatory frameworks to adopt CSR initiatives across the private sector. The importance of supporting public-private collaborations in developing the impact economy and promoting sustainable and comprehensive development.

H.E. Bin Touq: The UAE is deeply committed toward developing national initiatives that promote the values of social responsibility, and the 'Sustainable Impact Challenge' embodies our vision of encouraging responsible business practices

UAE, June, 2025: MAJRA – National CSR Fund recognised the top three winning projects and honoured 17 other initiatives shortlisted for the inaugural edition of Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025, during a prestigious awards ceremony held at the SEE Institute in The Sustainable City, Dubai. Held under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Majra's Board of Trustees, alongside

prominent figures, such as H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, the event celebrated innovative initiatives that created tangible impact in the nation's sustainability landscape.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said:“The UAE is deeply committed toward developing national strategies and programs that uphold social responsibility and encourage sustainable practices across all sectors. At Majra, we are pleased to play a key role in this effort by fostering collaboration and building strong partnerships with the private sector. The launch of the first edition of the Sustainable Impact Challenge, which will be held annually, reflects our mission to instil corporate CSR values and nurture a culture of sustainable development. Through this initiative, we aim to support impactful private sector projects that align with the national agenda, contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and promote responsible business practices. This is in line with our broader commitment to shaping a more resilient and sustainable future in accordance with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.”

The Sustainable Impact Challenge is a national platform designed to identify and celebrate outstanding CSR initiatives led by private sector companies, third-sector organisations, universities, and other institutions. It reflects Majra's firm dedication to empowering these vital contributors and directing their efforts toward sustainable development. By recognising impactful initiatives, the Challenge further supports the UAE's broader national drive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promotes the adoption of CSR and sustainability practices across all major sectors.

In her speech, H.E. Hessa Buhumaid affirmed the pivotal role played by Majra through the launching of such CSR initiatives and the identification of effective private sector leadership that would enhance social impact. H.E. highlighted the importance of this Challenge as the first initiative showcasing projects with significant environmental, economic, and social impact in conjunction with the prestigious 'Year of Community' program. Her Excellency praised the

efforts of the third sector in providing valuable contributions and actively tackling social, environmental, and economic issues.

The top three winners included HeroGo, for its project 'Empowering the GCC to access better quality and more affordable groceries while eliminating food waste'; Thiqa Education's '1 Dirham makes an impact' initiative; and Distant Imagery Solutions' 'Rooted in Innovation UAE Engineered Drones Transform Mangrove Restoration' initiative. Together, they were awarded a total cash prize of AED 600,000 in recognition of their exceptional contributions to sustainable development in the UAE. Additionally, the other shortlisted sustainability initiatives were acknowledged for their outstanding efforts and given the opportunity to showcase their project outcomes.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, said:“We are delighted to identify and honour the innovative, impactful projects through the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025. These initiatives highlight the pivotal role of private sector firms in driving sustainable change. At Majra, we look forward to relentlessly supporting such efforts that contribute to the UAE's vision for a sustainable, inclusive and resilient future.”

On the sidelines of the event, several sessions and meetings were held to reinforce Majra's lead role in fostering sustainability in various industries. A key session at the event featured H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Vice Chairman of Majra's Board of Trustees, along with undersecretaries from five ministries to discuss the main challenges that hinder the advancement of social responsibility in the UAE. Key issues highlighted included the lack of opportunities that encourage private sector involvement, ongoing environmental hurdles and ways to find adequate solutions, and the need for stronger regulatory frameworks that require organisations to implement CSR practices.

Another key session titled, 'The Role of Public, Private and Third Sector in Developing an Impact Economy,' explored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in building a sustainable economy. The panel featured thought leaders including Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Emirates Environmental Group, Chandran Nair, Founder and

CEO, Global Institute For Tomorrow (GIFT) and H.E. Maysa Al Nowais, Executive Director – Community Engagement and Volunteering, Social Contributions Authority – Ma'an. The session was moderated by Mohammed Hanif Al Qassim.

The event also hosted the inaugural meeting of the Fashion Sustainability Taskforce, held in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. The meeting laid the groundwork for future collaboration and set the direction for a unified roadmap to promote sustainability within the fashion industry.

The Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025 stands as a testament to Majra's unwavering commitment towards establishing a thriving ecosystem that encourages and supports CSR initiatives in line with the UAE's strategic development goals.