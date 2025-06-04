CKR Solar Wins Top Residential Awards For Cutting-Edge Solar + Storage Project In St. Petersburg
LAND O LAKES, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CKR Solar, a leading residential solar contractor based in the Tampa area of Florida, has been recognized with two prestigious awards from the Florida Solar Energy Industry Association (FlaSEIA) for their innovation, craftsmanship, and commitment to resilient clean energy.
CKR Solar received both the Residential PV Installation Award and the Residential Battery Installation Award for their 31.16 kW residential solar and storage project completed in 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The award-winning installation features 76 U.S.-made Silfab solar modules , Tesla Powerwall 3 units providing a total of 54 kWh of storage , and a SPAN load management system -all designed to deliver seamless power reliability and hurricane resiliency.
"This project exemplifies our mission to deliver not only high-performance solar energy systems but also energy independence and security for Florida homeowners," said Christopher Rollitt , CEO of CKR Solar. "We're honored to be recognized by FlaSEIA for a project that represents the future of residential solar + storage in hurricane-prone regions."
Completed in tandem with the construction of the home, the system was fully integrated into the build process to ensure maximum efficiency, durability, and aesthetic integration. With hurricane-resilient engineering at its core, the installation highlights CKR Solar's forward-thinking approach to solar technology and energy storage.
FlaSEIA's annual awards celebrate excellence in Florida's solar industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate leadership in design, innovation, and impact. CKR Solar's dual win reflects the company's technical expertise and ongoing dedication to clean, reliable, and resilient energy solutions.
For more information about CKR Solar and their projects, visit .
About CKR Solar
Based in Florida, CKR Solar & Storage is a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions , dedicated to transforming the way homes and businesses harness the power of the sun. With years of experience in the industry, our team of experts is committed to delivering high-quality, customized solar installations that maximize efficiency and savings for our clients.
