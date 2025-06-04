Switzerland Social Commerce Market Databook 2025: 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2021-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added tooffering.The social commerce market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 13.2% on annual basis to reach US$3.24 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 16.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 2.86 billion to approximately USD 5.10 billion.This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Switzerland, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.Switzerland's social commerce sector is poised for significant growth, driven by integrating e-commerce features into social media platforms, the rise of influencer partnerships, and the adoption of integrated payment solutions. These trends are reshaping retail, offering consumers more convenient and personalized shopping experiences. Over the next 2-4 years, businesses that effectively leverage these trends will likely see increased consumer engagement and sales. However, staying attuned to evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements will be crucial for sustained success in this dynamic market.

Integration of E-commerce Features into Social Media Platforms



Social media platforms in Switzerland are increasingly transforming into full-fledged e-commerce channels, allowing users to purchase products directly within the apps. With approximately 35% of Swiss online shoppers making purchasing decisions through social media, businesses are capitalizing on this shift to enhance their digital sales strategies. The seamless integration of shopping features on platforms like Facebook and Instagram makes it easier for consumers to discover and buy products without leaving their preferred social networks.

The strong digital infrastructure in Switzerland, with 99.3% of the population actively online, has created an ideal environment for social commerce to thrive. The widespread use of social media across different demographics has enabled businesses to expand their market reach beyond traditional e-commerce platforms. By leveraging influencer marketing, targeted advertising, and interactive shopping tools, companies enhance consumer engagement and drive higher conversion rates. Over the next 2-4 years, the role of social commerce in Switzerland is expected to grow significantly. More businesses will integrate in-app purchasing and AI-driven product recommendations to personalize the shopping experience. As consumer behavior shifts toward digital-first transactions, brands that effectively leverage social media as a direct sales channel will strengthen their competitive position in the Swiss e-commerce landscape.

Growth of Influencer Partnerships



Influencer partnerships are becoming a key component of social commerce in Switzerland, with brands increasingly collaborating with social media personalities to promote their products. These influencers use their established credibility and loyal follower base to create trust-driven marketing campaigns that resonate with Swiss consumers. This trend is particularly prominent in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries, where personalized recommendations significantly influence purchasing decisions.

The rise of influencer marketing is driven by Swiss consumers' trust in content creators they follow. Unlike traditional advertisements, influencer endorsements feel more personal and authentic, making them more effective in driving consumer engagement. Brands recognize this impact and invest heavily in partnerships with macro- and micro-influencers on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to reach highly engaged audiences. Over the next 2-4 years, influencer marketing in Switzerland is expected to become more data-driven and performance-focused. Micro-influencer growth will allow brands to target niche audiences with more personalized campaigns while optimizing costs. Additionally, brands will integrate influencer collaborations with live commerce and AI-powered analytics to measure impact and drive higher conversion rates through strategic social media engagement.

Adoption of Integrated Payment Solutions



The integration of seamless payment solutions within social media platforms enhances the social commerce experience in Switzerland by streamlining the purchasing process. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram now offer in-app payment systems, allowing consumers to complete transactions without being redirected to external websites. This frictionless checkout process reduces abandonment rates and makes social media a more effective direct sales channel for businesses.

The demand for secure and convenient payment options is a key driver of this trend, as Swiss consumers increasingly prefer digital transactions over traditional payment methods. Integrated payment solutions simplify the buying experience by offering one-click purchases, mobile wallet compatibility, and encrypted transactions. Businesses adopting these systems can provide a more seamless user experience, leading to higher conversion rates and greater consumer trust in social commerce. Over the next 2-4 years, integrated payment solutions will become Switzerland's standard social commerce feature. Consumers expect quick, secure, and hassle-free transactions, prompting more businesses to integrate these systems into their sales channels. As digital payments evolve, companies that invest in seamless payment infrastructures will likely see increased customer retention and stronger brand loyalty.

Key Players and New Entrants



Established e-commerce platforms such as Digitec Galaxus and Brack.ch have a strong presence in the Swiss market. In addition, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have emerged as significant players in social commerce, offering integrated shopping features that allow users to purchase products directly within the apps. New entrants are also making their mark by introducing innovative solutions tailored to the Swiss market. For instance, local startups are developing niche social commerce platforms catering to specific consumer segments, enriching the competitive landscape.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



The Swiss mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape has been active, focusing on technology and consumer sectors. According to a report by Lexology, there has been a notable increase in M&A activities in Switzerland, particularly in the technology sector. While specific partnerships or acquisitions in the social commerce segment have not been prominently reported in the past year, the overall M&A environment remains dynamic. Companies are exploring strategic alliances to enhance their competitive positions and expand their reach in this evolving sector.

Outlook



The competitive landscape of social commerce in Switzerland is anticipated to become more intense in the coming years. Established players are expected to enhance their platforms with advanced features such as augmented reality shopping and personalized recommendations to retain and grow their user bases. New entrants will likely continue to emerge, bringing innovative solutions and targeting specific consumer segments. Additionally, strategic partnerships and potential mergers or acquisitions may reshape the market structure as companies seek to consolidate resources and expand their capabilities to stay competitive.

Regulatory Changes



In the past year, Switzerland has seen discussions around stricter merger control regulations, particularly concerning big tech companies. The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has been advocating for a call-in power to review mergers that do not meet the traditional turnover thresholds, aiming to scrutinize acquisitions by major technology firms more effectively. Additionally, there is a growing movement to regulate social media usage among younger populations, reflecting concerns over data privacy and national security. If enacted, such regulations could significantly impact businesses that rely on these platforms for social commerce activities, necessitating adjustments in marketing strategies and platform utilization.

