Coraplast Expands U.S. Presence With New Business Development Manager And Enhanced Customer Support

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coraplast , a global leader in high-quality masterbatch solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its sales and marketing efforts in the United States. With a growing footprint and a commitment to serving the plastics industry, Coraplast is making it easier than ever for U.S. customers to access its full range of masterbatch products-including blacks, whites, colors, and additives.To support this growth, Charlotte based Coraplast has appointed Ryan Mengelkoch as Business Development Manager, USA. Based in Minneapolis, Ryan brings eight years of experience in the masterbatch industry and will focus on introducing Coraplast's products and capabilities to new and existing customers across the country.Coraplast's masterbatch products are manufactured in India and stocked at two convenient U.S. locations: Dalton, GA and Charlotte, NC. The Charlotte office also houses a dedicated customer service team, ensuring responsive support and fast delivery for American customers.Coraplast Industries, part of the Colourtex group, has been serving the plastics, fibers, and filaments industry worldwide since 2000. With a production capacity exceeding 120,000 MT annually and exports to more than 35 countries, Coraplast is recognized for its dependable products, innovative manufacturing, and customer-driven approach.For more information about Coraplast's products, please visit

