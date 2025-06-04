Running Mate Expands Its Mission To End Violence Against Female Runners With The Launch Of The Running Mate Collective

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Dena Lewis after surviving two assaults, Running Mate is built on a simple but powerful idea: no woman should have to choose between her safety and her freedom to run. Through the app, users can find verified, compensated running "mates" to ensure they never have to run alone. What started as a personal solution has grown into a nationwide movement to combat harassment and assault - and now, it's expanding.

The Running Mate Collective is the natural next step in that mission. The Collective offers runners access to:



Monthly expert-led workshops on self-defense, injury prevention, nutrition coaching, and more

Access to the first-ever Runner Safety Certification course built in partnership with Paratus

Virtual and in-person events to build strong, supportive local running communities Exclusive discounts, giveaways, and free monthly runs through the app

"Safety shouldn't be a privilege," says Lewis. "With the app, we gave women a tool. With the Collective, we're giving them a movement - a community that says: we're in this together."

The Collective brings together partners from across the safety, wellness, and running industries, including organizations like Safely, Hettas, Brooksee, NightCap, and Invisawear. The goal is to not only prevent violence but to empower women with the tools, knowledge, and solidarity they need to run with confidence.

Running Mate and the Collective are united under a shared mission: to make running safer for all women - one step and one community at a time.

For more information, visit or follow along on Instagram at @getrunningmate.

Media Contact:

Sydney Johnson - [email protected]

