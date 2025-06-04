Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Research Report 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030: Key Players Expanding Their Market Share Through Product Launches And Partnerships


2025-06-04 10:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid expansion is driven by increased public-private investments, AI's proliferation in healthcare, and a focus on developing human-aware AI systems. Despite challenges from inadequate IT infrastructure in emerging markets, demand for AI-enhanced services due to workforce-patient imbalances continues to fuel growth. Cloud-based AI solutions are gaining traction for their scalability and cost-efficiency, especially amid the rise of telehealth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead market growth, influenced by technological advancements and demographic shifts. Key players include Philips, Microsoft, and Siemens, using strategies like product launches and partnerships to strengthen their positions.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market by Offering (Integrated), Function (Diagnosis, Genomic, Precision Medicine, Radiation, Immunotherapy, Pharmacy, Supply Chain), Application (Clinical), End User (Hospitals), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is poised for substantial growth, projected to ascend from USD 21.66 billion in 2025 to USD 110.61 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 38.6% during this period.

The report analyzes key market drivers, including the exponential growth in data volume, cost pressures, and the rapid adoption of AI technologies in healthcare. It explores product innovation trends, with a focus on research and software development. Market development insights highlight emerging markets and new solution types, while diversification opportunities are examined through software portfolio expansions and geographic reach. The report also provides competitive assessments, detailing market shares and growth strategies of leading players.

This impressive growth trajectory is fuelled by substantial investments from public-private entities, accelerated AI integration, and focused advancements in human-aware AI systems. However, hindrances such as insufficient IT infrastructure and reluctance towards AI adoption in emerging economies present notable challenges.

Dominant players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, NVIDIA Corporation, and Epic Systems Corporation, among others. These companies have leveraged strategies such as product innovations, market expansions, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions to solidify their market positions.

Market Segmentation by Deployment

The AI in healthcare market is segmented into three deployment models: on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. Among these, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to register the highest growth due to its scalability, cost-efficiency, and remote access capabilities. These models facilitate seamless integration, secure data storage, and real-time data processing, making them vital for healthcare providers and payers. Moreover, the rising adoption of telehealth, coupled with advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, bolsters the demand for cloud-based solutions.

End User Insights

In 2024, hospitals and clinics dominated the market for AI applications amongst healthcare providers. This sector's expansive growth is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, advanced diagnostics, surgical planning, and interoperability with existing systems. AI enhances diagnostic accuracy, streamlines operations, and personalizes patient care. It automates administrative tasks, optimizes resources, and reduces costs by minimizing unnecessary treatments, thereby boosting operational efficiency.

Geographical Market Dynamics

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the AI healthcare market. This surge is attributed to demographic changes, notable advancements in technology, and heightened investments in innovative healthcare solutions. A critical factor is the aging population; according to the UN's World Population Aging 2020 report, this demographic is set to double from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, with significant contributions from Eastern and Southeastern Asia.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 713
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.61 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.6%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Need for Early Detection and Diagnosis
  • Exponential Growth in Data Volume and Complexity Due to Surging Adoption of Digital Technologies
  • Significant Cost Pressure on Healthcare Service Providers With Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Rapid Proliferation of AI in Healthcare Sector
  • Growth in Need for Improvised Healthcare Services

Restraints

  • Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-Based Technologies
  • Shortage of Skilled AI Professionals Handling AI-Powered Solutions
  • Lack of Standardized Frameworks for AI and ML Technologies

Opportunities

  • Increasing Use of AI-Powered Solutions in Elderly Care
  • Increase in Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems
  • Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Healthcare Companies and AI Technology Providers

Challenges

  • Inaccurate Predictions Due to Scarcity of High-Quality Healthcare Data
  • Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
  • Lack of Interoperability Between AI Solutions Offered by Different Vendors

Case Studies

  • Biobeat Launched Home-Based Remote Patient Monitoring Kit During Peak Wave of COVID-19
  • Microsoft Collaborated With Cleveland Clinic to Apply Predictive and Advanced Analytics to Identify Potential At-Risk Patients Under ICU Care
  • Tgen Collaborated With Intel Corporation and Dell Technologies to Assist Physicians and Researchers in Accelerating Diagnosis and Treatment At Lower Costs
  • GE Healthcare Improved Patient Outcomes by Reducing Workflow Processing Time Using Medical Imaging Data

Industry Trends

  • Shift Toward Personalized Medicine
  • AI in Diagnostics and Imaging

Company Profiles

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers Ag
  • GE Healthcare
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Veradigm Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Merative
  • IBM
  • Medtronic
  • Google
  • Sophia Genetics
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Tempus Ai, Inc.
  • Concertai
  • Solventum Corporation
  • Cognizant
  • Inc.
  • Riverain Technologies
  • Qventus
  • Qure.Ai
  • Atomwise Inc.
  • Enlitic
  • Segmed

