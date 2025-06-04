Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Research Report 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030: Key Players Expanding Their Market Share Through Product Launches And Partnerships
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|713
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$21.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$110.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|38.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Need for Early Detection and Diagnosis Exponential Growth in Data Volume and Complexity Due to Surging Adoption of Digital Technologies Significant Cost Pressure on Healthcare Service Providers With Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Rapid Proliferation of AI in Healthcare Sector Growth in Need for Improvised Healthcare Services
Restraints
- Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-Based Technologies Shortage of Skilled AI Professionals Handling AI-Powered Solutions Lack of Standardized Frameworks for AI and ML Technologies
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of AI-Powered Solutions in Elderly Care Increase in Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Healthcare Companies and AI Technology Providers
Challenges
- Inaccurate Predictions Due to Scarcity of High-Quality Healthcare Data Concerns Regarding Data Privacy Lack of Interoperability Between AI Solutions Offered by Different Vendors
Case Studies
- Biobeat Launched Home-Based Remote Patient Monitoring Kit During Peak Wave of COVID-19 Microsoft Collaborated With Cleveland Clinic to Apply Predictive and Advanced Analytics to Identify Potential At-Risk Patients Under ICU Care Tgen Collaborated With Intel Corporation and Dell Technologies to Assist Physicians and Researchers in Accelerating Diagnosis and Treatment At Lower Costs GE Healthcare Improved Patient Outcomes by Reducing Workflow Processing Time Using Medical Imaging Data
Industry Trends
- Shift Toward Personalized Medicine AI in Diagnostics and Imaging
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. Microsoft Corporation Nvidia Corporation Siemens Healthineers Ag GE Healthcare Epic Systems Corporation Oracle Corporation Veradigm Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. Merative IBM Medtronic Google Sophia Genetics Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Tempus Ai, Inc. Concertai Solventum Corporation Cognizant Inc. Riverain Technologies Qventus Qure.Ai Atomwise Inc. Enlitic Segmed
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment