Green Fulfilment Launches Netherlands Fulfilment Centre For Faster EU Shipping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing British sustainable 3PL fulfilment leader, Green Fulfilment – a certified B Corporation – today announced a game-changing international expansion with the formation and incorporation of Green Fulfilment BV and the opening of its new EU fulfilment centre in Venlo, Netherlands.

This pivotal move is set to revolutionise how UK and US brands serve their European customers, enabling them to hold inventory directly within the EU and ship orders with unprecedented speed and efficiency across all member states. The new Dutch operation will uphold the same high standards of social and environmental performance that define its UK operations.

The establishment of the 2200m2 fulfilment centre in Venlo, a prime European logistics location, is a direct solution for businesses seeking to overcome cross-border trade complexities and enhance their competitive edge in the EU market. It follows a robust period of UK expansion for Green Fulfilment, including last year's strategic acquisition of Omni Channel Fulfilment LTD (also a certified B Corp), which strengthened its UK network. The first orders from the new Venlo fulfilment centre are set to ship in July 2025.

Rukhsar Ahmed, Managing Director of Green Fulfilment, said: "For UK and US brands, our new Venlo fulfilment centre is a strategic gateway to accelerated European growth. It allows them to strategically position stock on the continent, drastically cut down on shipping times to EU customers, simplify customs processes, and significantly enhance the overall buyer experience. As a B Corp, we're proud to offer this advantage within a framework of sustainable and ethical practices, empowering businesses to expand responsibly and effectively across Europe."

The Venlo location was meticulously chosen for its unparalleled logistical infrastructure. By leveraging this new EU fulfilment centre , UK and US brands can bypass common hurdles associated with cross-border shipping, such as import delays and individual customs declarations for each order. This in-market presence means quicker dispatch, faster delivery, and potentially lower shipping costs for European consumers, fostering greater customer satisfaction and loyalty. Green Fulfilment BV will also serve as a critical launchpad for EU-based clients aiming to penetrate the lucrative UK and US markets.

Cain Fleming, Chief Operating Officer at Green Fulfilment, said: "This is about giving our clients a tangible competitive advantage. The ability to hold inventory in our Venlo EU fulfilment centre and fulfil orders directly from within the EU single market means UK and US businesses can now offer their European customers the same rapid and reliable delivery standards they expect domestically. Following our successful UK expansion, this new facility is a key part of our strategy to build a seamless, efficient, and sustainable logistics network that truly supports our clients' international ambitions. We are ready to help them conquer the European market, one swift, green shipment at a time, starting next month."

Sustainability and ethical operations, cornerstones of the B Corp movement, remain central to Green Fulfilment's identity. The new Dutch entity and its EU fulfilment centre will uphold the company's commitment to eco-friendly practices, including sustainable packaging, waste reduction programmes, and carbon-conscious logistics solutions.

