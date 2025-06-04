Edisen Rebrands As Orb Group: Building The Future Of Content Optimization With Intelligence & Creative Precision

Orb Group

Orb Group helps brands meet rising content demands with scalable production, smart versioning, and AI-powered workflows designed for speed, clarity and control.

- Kate Dohaney, CEO of Orb GroupLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a new era in content operations. Edisen, the creative technology company known for powering high-performance creative, has officially rebranded as Orb Group, signaling a bold commitment to revolutionize how brands create, adapt, and scale content with intelligence and efficiency, while maintaining creativity at the core.This transformation is a strategic response to the challenges modern marketers face; soaring content demands, tighter budgets, fragmented platforms, and increasing pressure to deliver faster results. According to Gartner's 2025 CMO Spend Survey, nearly 40% of CMOs plan to reduce agency spend this year, underscoring a shift toward in-house production and more cost-effective strategies. As the engine behind today's most ambitious brands, Orb Group brings order to content chaos, equipping marketers with the systems, scale, and AI-enhanced workflows they need to take control, move faster, and fully unlock the value of their content.“The legacy agency model was built for a different time, not for the complexity or pace today's brands demand,” said Kate Dohaney, CEO of Orb Group.“Orb's approach is built around a new content optimization model that empowers brands to enhance creativity, scale intelligently, and give clients more control, clarity, and as much return on every idea, asset, and dollar as possible.”Introducing the Orb1 Platform, Where Creative Intelligence Meets Operational Precision:At the heart of Orb Group's next-gen offerings is Orb1, its proprietary smart production platform. Built to seamlessly integrate into existing ecosystems, Orb1 uses AI to intelligently tag assets, manage feedback loops, and automate high-volume content versioning, extending the life of every creative asset while accelerating production timelines.The Orb1 Platform powers four core services designed to modernize how brands produce and scale content:.Orb Smart Production: AI-powered, modular shoot planning and scalable production designed for efficiency. Orb enables brands to capture once and adapt across multiple formats, markets, and audiences, maximizing the value of every shoot..Orb Smart Versioning: Automated content versioning, localization, and AI voiceover designed to accelerate speed to market. Orb's tools help ensure creative integrity and brand consistency across global campaigns..Orb Workflow Optimization: End-to-end consulting services focused on streamlining operations and optimizing the content supply chain. Orb works with brands to map, design, and manage the ecosystem of vendors, tools, and workflows required for scalable performance..Orb Broadcast Distribution: Delivery of content to broadcast, OTT, and digital platforms at a fraction of traditional costs. Orb's proprietary formatting and delivery engine ensures assets arrive rights-cleared, QC-verified, and ready for any screen.Case Study, Vital Proteins, a Nestlé Health Science brand :To meet the demands of a global campaign across 23 markets, Vital Proteins partnered with Orb Group to optimize content output through Orb1. By planning one modular shoot and activating Orb Smart Versioning and Workflow Optimization, the brand generated over 500 localized assets in five weeks, cutting production costs by 40% and launching faster than ever before.“Maintaining global brand consistency, while incorporating local culture, accent, and customs in mind is a challenge for any global marketer,” said Taylor Lear, Senior Manager of International Consumer Marketing at Vital Proteins.“It didn't seem possible to develop a library of assets of this scale in such a short amount of time, yet The Orb team delivered on-brand video content at scale in a fraction of the time we had planned with no waste left on the cutting room floor.”Not Just a Platform: A New Model for Partnership:“Modern content demands have outpaced traditional systems,” said Ben Torkian, CTO of Orb Group.“We've engineered Orb1 as the intelligent operating system for creative operations, leveraging AI and automation to cut through complexity, eliminate fragmentation, and provide brands with the speed, scale, and precision needed to thrive in today's landscape.”About Orb GroupOrb Group is a creative operations and content optimization company committed to unlocking creative potential for modern brands navigating an increasingly complex content landscape. With deep production roots and a technology-first mindset, Orb delivers next-generation solutions that help organizations move faster, reduce inefficiencies, and meet growing creative demands with precision.From modular shoots to global localization and workflow consulting, Orb brings structure, clarity, and adaptability to every stage of execution. At the center is Orb1, the company's proprietary platform that unifies people, process, and technology to streamline operations, accelerate delivery, and extend the value of every asset. Orb's white-glove services combined with technology designed to optimize content operations and speed to market - without sacrificing craft or creativity.Founded in Sweden in 1995, with additional headquarters in California and Singapore, Orb supports leading brands, streamers, and studios around the world, and is purpose-built for what's next.

