Identity Verification Market Worth $29.32 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Verification Market is projected to grow from USD 14.34 billion in 2025 to USD 29.32 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

57 - Figures

421 – Pages

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By Offering, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the Identity Verification Market include Experian plc (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Equifax (US), Thales Group (France), GB Group (GBG) (UK), TransUnion (US), Mastercard (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo (Canada), IDology (US), Mitek Systems (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), HyperVerge (India), AU10TIX (Israel), Innovatrics (Slovakia), Intellicheck (US), Signicat (Norway), SecureKey Technologies (Canada), IDfy (India), IDMERIT (US), Veriff (Estonia), AuthenticID (US), TruNarrative (UK), Sumsub (UK), PassFort (UK), PXL Vision (Switzerland), Shufti Pro (UK), iDenfy (Lithuania), Berbix (US), Persona (US), Ekata (US), and Hooyu (UK).

The sudden transition to digital and remote onboarding in industries such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and telecommunications is fueling the demand for more robust identity verification solutions. With more customers remotely onboarded, their identities must be verifiable securely and frictionlessly. This transition to digital is compelling businesses to seek new verification technologies, such as biometrics, AI-driven verifications, and mobile-based ID verification, making onboarding simpler without sacrificing security.

By offering, solutions segment to account for largest market size during forecast period.

The solutions segment is expected to lead the Identity Verification Market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced verification tools, such as biometrics, document authentication, and AI-powered analytics, that enable real-time, secure identity checks. As companies drive digital onboarding and encounter increasing identity fraud threats, they are investing in scalable, hands-free technology that authenticates users cost-effectively. Beyond supporting anti-fraud and compliance, such technology allows for more seamless customer experiences and thus is a key component of digital trust today.

By deployment mode, on-premises segment to lead market during forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is estimated to lead the Identity Verification Market throughout the forecast period. Organizations need more control, data privacy, and security, particularly in industries with stringent regulations, such as banking, government, and healthcare. Strict compliance-oriented organizations utilize on-premises solutions because they have tightly controlled sensitive identity data. Third-party exposure and data sovereignty issues also necessitate on-premises identity authentication solutions, especially in countries that have very strict data protection legislation.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth in this region is driven by an expanding internet population, increasing mobile penetration, and a developing digital economy supported by rising investments in infrastructure and technology. As digital transactions increase, there is a greater need for secure and user-friendly identity verification to prevent fraud and ensure regulatory compliance. Government programs backing digital ID platforms, as well as the fast-paced digital onboarding of customers by banks, fintech players, and e-commerce portals, also drive the adoption of identity verification solutions in the region.

Top Key Companies in Identity Verification Market:

Experian plc (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Equifax (US), Thales Group (France), GB Group (GBG) (UK), TransUnion (US), Mastercard (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo (Canada), IDology (US), Mitek Systems (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), HyperVerge (India), AU10TIX (Israel), Innovatrics (Slovakia), Intellicheck (US), Signicat (Norway), SecureKey Technologies (Canada), IDfy (India), IDMERIT (US), Veriff (Estonia), AuthenticID (US), TruNarrative (UK), Sumsub (UK), PassFort (UK), PXL Vision (Switzerland), Shufti Pro (UK), iDenfy (Lithuania), Berbix (US), Persona (US), Ekata (US), Hooyu (UK) are some of the players in the Identity Verification Market.

