Berlin Packaging Completes The Acquisition Of Sarom Packaging And Romgallia

MILAN, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Sarom Packaging and Romgallia.

Founded in Romania in 1992 as a family business, Sarom Packaging supplies glass packaging for the food and beverage industries, specializing in wine bottles and closures. With customers in Romania and throughout Eastern Europe, Sarom Packaging offers a wide range of specialty and premium glass packaging solutions. Sarom Packaging also offers its customers design and integrated packaging solutions through its in-house creative laboratory. Romgallia, established in Romania in 1999, specializes in packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries with customers throughout Romania and Eastern Europe.

“Berlin Packaging's combination with Sarom Packaging and Romgallia will expand our operations in Eastern Europe. Moreover, the combination will add to our expansive glass product portfolio for various end markets,” said Elias Valavanis, leader of Berlin Packaging's Mediterranean Region.

“This is great news for our company and all our business partners. Combining forces with Berlin Packaging will bring more value than ever to our customers. We have a shared philosophy and a shared commitment to continuously raise our quality standards,” added Jacques-Edouard Savoiu and Paul-Eugène Savoiu, who lead Sarom Packaging and Romgallia.

