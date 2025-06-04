Retina Labs Expands In-Home Preventive Care Services To Alabama Through New Partnership With VIVA MEDICARE

VIVA MEDICARE improves access to care for members in Alabama using in-home preventive screenings & at-home lab test kits to close more critical HEDIS measures.

- Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina LabsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Retina Labs, a pioneering leader and innovator of delivering in-home preventive care screenings, is proud to announce a new partnership with VIVA MEDICARE to bring its comprehensive preventive care services to their health plan members in Alabama. This strategic partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to improving health outcomes through early disease detection and access to care.Through this new program partnership, eligible VIVA MEDICARE members in Alabama will now have access to a suite of in-home screenings and at-home lab tests, including:.Diabetic Retinal Eye Exams.Osteoporosis Bone Density Scans.Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) Tests.Kidney Health Evaluation (eGFR/uACR) TestsThese services are designed to meet their members where they are by delivering quality care in the comfort of their own homes. By promoting quality improvement initiatives that allow for timely interventions where needed, this program encompasses the growing need to improve chronic disease management while closing critical gaps in care.“We are thrilled to partner with an organization like VIVA MEDICARE who clearly shares both our mission and vision of prioritizing member health,” said Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs.“Expanding our footprint into Alabama means we can positively impact even more member lives by removing traditional access to care barriers and ensure these individuals receive the screenings they need. This new partnership reflects our deep commitment to making preventive care more convenient and accessible – one in-home visit at a time.”With this expansion, Retina Labs solidifies their position as an innovator in the preventive care space by meeting health plan members where they are and enabling them to take a proactive approach in managing their health.About VIVA MEDICARE:Founded in 1995, VIVA HEALTH, Inc. prides itself on providing quality, accessible health care. VIVA HEALTH offers both employer group plans and Medicare Advantage plans through VIVA MEDICARE locally in Alabama. VIVA HEALTH Administration, L.L.C., is its sister company and offers third party administration services to employer groups. VIVA HEALTH's parent company, Triton Health Systems, LLC, administers the Alabama Coordinated Health Network (ACHN) on behalf of the Alabama Medicaid Agency in three of the state's seven regions.VIVA HEALTH is part of the renowned University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System. Our extensive provider network includes many of the finest physicians and nearly every hospital in the state. The VIVA HEALTH provider network also includes durable medical equipment providers, home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and a wide variety of other providers and vendors that provide a complete range of health care services to our members.Additionally, VIVA HEALTH operates multiple community-based, retail locations across the state where members and the public can walk in to have questions answered or attend educational events.About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and innovator in teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems as well as comprehensive in-home preventive care screening for health plans . Retina Labs in-home preventive screenings include diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans, HbA1C, kidney health and colon cancer testing. Retina Labs proven approach helps close gaps in care to drive HEDIS scores and STAR ratings while lowering costs through better disease detection and care management. For more information visit .----

