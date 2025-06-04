24/7 Market News Highlights Core Gaming Expansion Of AI Innovation In Gaming And Mobile Applications

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, spotlights the growing momentum behind Core Gaming, which has a $160 million reverse merger nearing completion in the second quarter of 2025 with Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA).

Please click here for Core Gaming Merger Notes and Analysis, or insights from the ValueScope Report .

As Core Gaming continues to aggressively expand its AI toolset and user reach, its strategic focus on AI-powered solutions, ranging from mobile productivity tools to real-time game asset creation, is cementing its role as a transformative force in the AI-driven mobile and gaming industries.

AI Beyond Gaming: Partnership with Guangzhou WeiXuan Fuels Scalable App Innovation

In its latest milestone, Core Gaming announced a strategic partnership with Guangzhou WeiXuan, a leading mobile development studio known for globally successful apps like PulsePro, SuperCleaner, and Phone AIMaster. The collaboration is designed to co-develop a new generation of AI-enhanced mobile tools that go far beyond gaming-delivering practical, everyday functionality with real-world utility.







Core Gaming

"Partnering with a forward-thinking studio like Guangzhou WeiXuan enables us to develop AI-powered mobile tools that leverage generative AI and are smarter, faster and more attuned to the demands of everyday users," said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming.

This partnership has a shared goal of delivering scalable, high-impact applications that meet the rising demand for intelligent tools across both iOS and Android ecosystems.

AI COMIC: Revolutionizing Visual Content Creation and Game Development

Core Gaming's flagship application, AI COMIC, continues to gain impressive traction. The platform transforms single photos or short video clips into fully stylized motion visuals, anime sequences, and photorealistic content in minutes, giving everyday users and professionals alike access to studio-grade creative capabilities.

Features include:



AI Comic Video Generator – Converts real-life footage into animated scenes.

Portrait & Avatar Creator – Generates lifelike avatars with inclusive styles.

AI Dance & Face Swap – Brings still images to life with fluid motion.

Scene Maker & Sticker Generator – Lets users create custom manga-style content. Aging Video Generator – AI-based transformation showing aging progression.

Backed by Core Gaming's proprietary Compute Pool System, the platform supports real-time, scalable AI workloads with cost-effective performance, underpinned by cloud orchestration, multimodal generative models, and GPU-optimized backend infrastructure.

"With AI COMIC, we have developed a platform that puts studio-grade production capabilities into the hands of everyday users," said Zacharin. "AI COMIC empowers creators, whether they are gamers, artists or marketers, with AI tools that are not only powerful but also accessible. What once took weeks of planning, design and collaboration can now be accomplished in minutes, freeing creators to focus on their vision and storytelling. AI COMIC rapidly accelerates development, but importantly, it unlocks new forms of expression, removes friction and enables a broader, more diverse creative community to bring their ideas to life delivering results that rival professional studios."

AI-Enhanced Game Monetization and Predictive Intelligence

Beyond creative content, Core Gaming is leveraging AI to reimagine monetization and engagement. Its AI-enhanced LiveOps platform delivers adaptive experiences by tailoring offers, updates, and in-game content to individual player behavior. Using behavioral prediction algorithms, Core Gaming's AI can anticipate which games users will engage with next, unlocking new levels of engagement and retention.

As McKinsey & Company noted, companies that combine agile LiveOps, precision AI monetization, and robust marketing strategies can scale from mid-tier developers to category leaders. Core Gaming is positioning itself to be one of those breakouts.

CEO to Further Elaborate during Today's AI Virtual Tech Conference

Zacharin is presenting this morning at the " 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow ", at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Other presenters during the three-day event include "other technology innovators."

Interested parties are invited to watch the event online by signing up for the conference, which "will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future."

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, known for its innovative approach to game design and user engagement. As a subsidiary of Siyata Mobile, Core Gaming is committed to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit .

About Siyata Mobile







Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Siyata's mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

