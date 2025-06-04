Neutrinos Launches AI-Powered Life & Health Claims Automation Suite

New solutions apply AI across intake, triage, adjudication, and fraud detection, enabling intelligent automation for life & health insurance claims

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced a new Life & Health Claims Automation Suite, an end-to-end set of pre-built solutions enabling AI-native experiences. Built for life and health insurers, the new suite brings speed, transparency, and intelligence across the insurance claims journey.

The suite leverages AI to automate routine claims, detect fraud through pattern recognition and anomaly detection, and empower claims adjudicators with intelligent insights and co-pilot recommendations on complex cases. AI-driven decision engines enable straight-through processing for standard claims, cutting turnaround times from days to minutes.

Key capabilities of the suite include:



Smart Claims Submission Portal : AI-guided omni-channel intake that clarifies eligibility and document requirements.

AI-Powered Document Automation: Real-time classification, extraction, and validation of medical and financial records.

Auto Adjudication Engine: No-touch decision-making for standard claims using configurable rules.

360° Claims Workbench: A collaborative interface for complex claims with SLA tracking and task automation.

Embedded FWA Analytics: Early detection of fraud, waste, and abuse using predictive AI. Compliance & Governance Layer: Role-based access, audit trails, and live dashboards to meet regulatory requirements.

"With this automation suite, we are equipping insurers to deliver faster, more transparent and consistently high-quality claim outcomes, regardless of complexity," said Samik Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutrinos. "It is about more than just speed, it is about building trust, delivering on policyholder expectations and ensuring adjudicators have the insights and automation they need to act with speed, precision and empathy."

To learn more about Neutrinos' new Life & Health Claims Automation Suite

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at

