Iris Telehealth And Holmusk Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Data-Driven Mental Health Care

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of telepsychiatry services, and Holmusk, a global leader in real-world evidence and data analytics for behavioral health, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two advanced AI platforms to transform mental health care through clinical real-world data and localized insights.

The groundbreaking collaboration integrates Holmusk's NeuroBlu platform with Iris Insights, Iris Telehealth's business intelligence platform, creating a solution that provides healthcare organizations with behavioral health data specific to their local markets. This integration enables organizations to identify at-risk patient populations through advanced risk stratification capabilities, all accessible through an intuitive dashboard within the Iris Insights ecosystem.

Key objectives of the partnership include developing and evaluating programs that use data to demonstrate improved outcomes and customer value and enhancing the prediction of patient risk using robust mental health data and applying natural language processing (NLP) as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

"This partnership with Holmusk represents a significant leap forward in our mission to transform behavioral healthcare delivery," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "By integrating Holmusk's world-class NeuroBlu platform into our Iris Insights system, we're empowering healthcare organizations with the real-world evidence and analytics they need to make informed decisions, improve patient outcomes, and build truly sustainable behavioral health programs."

Holmusk's NeuroBlu AI platform will provide the analytical foundation for enhanced predictive modeling and data-driven insights within the Iris Insights ecosystem. This capability will be particularly valuable for health systems seeking to expand their behavioral health services while managing costs and improving clinical outcomes through localized, data-driven insights.

"This partnership brings together two complementary strengths - deep data science capabilities and direct clinical delivery - to drive meaningful innovation in behavioral health," said Nawal Roy, CEO at Holmusk. "Together, we're creating new opportunities for healthcare organizations to demonstrate value while improving the lives of patients who need mental health support."

The partnership comes at a critical time as healthcare organizations nationwide face increasing demand for behavioral health services, clinician shortages, and pressure to demonstrate measurable outcomes. By providing actionable insights derived from real-world data tailored to specific markets and populations, the Iris Telehealth-Holmusk collaboration will help healthcare leaders navigate these challenges while building more effective and sustainable mental health programs that serve their communities' unique needs.

