THE POINTS GUY NAMES LIZA LANDSMAN AS CEO

Landsman joins the company to help take the travel and loyalty leader to new heights

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liza Landsman has been named as CEO of The Points Guy (TPG), the consumer platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. In this role, Landsman will help the leading voice in travel and loyalty programs continue to grow its reach, capabilities and resources to help aspiring travelers at every stage of life make their jet-setting dreams a reality.

Landsman brings a breadth of experience to the role, previously serving as CEO of the investing app Stash and General Partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a leading venture capital firm. She was also President of Jet, an e-commerce retailer acquired by Walmart, where she led the division's management committee and was a member of Walmart's U.S. eCommerce leadership team.

"As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Points Guy and with loyalty more important to consumers than ever, I'm thrilled to welcome Liza. With her extensive industry experience and impressive track record of building customer-first, digital brands, Liza will lead TPG into the next 15 years of success as we help our audience travel better and smarter," said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy.

Prior to joining Jet, Landsman was Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the executive committee of E*TRADE Financial, where she was responsible for the firm's marketing and advertising, as well as the company's insights and analytical functions, including the evolution of its consumer-facing brand.

Landsman has also served as the Global Head of Digital at BlackRock, responsible for firmwide digital strategy including social media, websites and mobile applications. Before that, she held several senior management positions at Citigroup, where she focused primarily on driving engagement across customer channels and leading portfolio work for several cobranded credit cards. She also held various leadership roles at IBM's e-commerce and personal systems group units, and at Flooz – a startup in the payments space.

"I've long admired The Points Guy for their commitment to their readers and mission to make travel easier and more accessible for everyone," said Landsman. "As Brian says, we're living in the 'Platinum Age' of travel, and there's more opportunity in the loyalty and rewards space than ever before. But, there's no question that consumers still need a trusted voice to help them make sense of this complex ecosystem. I'm excited to play a role in helping the TPG community unlock the best tips and strategies for maximizing points, miles, and loyalty programs."

Currently, Landsman is on the board of directors of Choice Hotels (CHH). She is also a former board member of Squarespace (SQSP) and GO Project, a New York City-based foundation providing education opportunities for children in need.

Landsman joins The Points Guy in time for the trusted platform's 15th anniversary. Since its inception, the brand has gone from Kelly's personal travel blog to the go-to source for global travel and loyalty news – including a website and newsletter that has grown to 11M+ monthly readers, a following of more than 5M+ on social media and an app that curates everything from flight and hotel deals to in-depth travel guides. Earlier this year, Kelly's first book, How to Win at Travel, debuted on the NYT Best Seller list, compiling all his best tips and advice over the last 15 years. Looking ahead, the brand will continue finding new ways to inspire current and future travelers and provide more resources for navigating the rapidly evolving world of points and miles.

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 5 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok ).

