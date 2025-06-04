RISC-V Tech Market To Surpass USD 11.50 Billion By 2032, At 29.66% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISC-V Tech Market growth is driven by demand for customizable processors, AI and IoT integration, and global efforts to reduce reliance on proprietary architectures. Austin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISC-V Tech Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The RISC-V Tech Market Size was valued at 1.44 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.50 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.66% from 2025 to 2032.” RISC-V Market Surges amid Global Shift to Open-Source Chip Innovation and Geopolitical Realignment The RISC-V market is witnessing rapid expansion, where the usage has already moved beyond IoT, Blockchain, AI & semiconductor industries. Breakthroughs like DeFacto's SoC automation and the evolution of 2D materials, demonstrated by China's one-nanometer Wuji chip, are challenging the limits of performance. RISC-V USA market currently valued at USD 0.99 billion is poised to reach USD 7.33 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 28.42% backed by strong support from the open source architecture and development of semiconductor. India looks at RISC-V as a strategic way of reducing dependence on ARM and x86. The Jiachen Project in China- which pays out for getting RISC-V running on AMD's Zen - is a reminder that there is international demand for an open, licence-free instruction set and processor. Despite some technical weakness, the open RISC-V model enjoys worldwide acclaim. Get a Sample Report of RISC-V Tech Market Forecast @ Regional Insights into Global RISC-V Market Growth: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa In 2024, North America is expected to dominate the RISC-V market with a 44% revenue share, driven by the US, which has a developed tech infrastructure and high adoption of modern technologies. Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest, with a 31.68% CAGR, upported by industrialization and digital transformation in nations such as China and India - China is the regional leader in leveraging RISC-V to circumvent US export controls Europe seems to be rising and nations such as Germany and France are becoming increasingly interested in RISC-V for tech independence. Latin America is adopting RISC-V to foster innovation and reduce external reliance. The Middle East and Africa are investing in open-source architectures to boost local capabilities, technological self-reliance, and drive smart infrastructure development across industries and regions. RISC-V Tech Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.44 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.66% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Application(Smartphones, 5G Devices, Data Centers, Personal Computer and Game Consoles, Cellular Network Devices, IoT Devices, Other Applications)

. By End User(Computing and Storage, Communication Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Medical, Aerospace and Military, Industrial, Other End-user Industries)

RISC-V Market Trends by Application and End User: IoT, Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive Driving Growth in 2024

By Application

In 2024, IoT devices are projected to hold the largest revenue share at around 35%, due to increasing penetration of smart, connected devices across healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation businesses. These tools allow automation as well as real-time uses of data and allow us to work more efficiently.

The smartphone segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.55%, backed by development in processing capabilities, battery life, camera capabilities as well as with growing opportunities in cellular/IoT across both consumer and industrial applications.

By End User

In 2024, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead the RISC-V market, capturing around 24% of total revenue, as demand increases for smart TVs, wearables, and home automation. This growth is further driven by continued innovation in audio, video, and connectivity technology.

The automotive and transportation segment is set to grow rapidly at a projected CAGR of 36.77%, driven by advancements in electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous driving as well as smart mobility solutions, combined with a global drive toward green and intelligent transport.

Recent Developments:



In Oct 2024, Samsung marked 10 years of SDC24, introducing the world to AI advancements for personalized, trusted multi-device experiences. They also unveiled One UI 7, which aims to establish faster, more convenient connections between devices. In October 2024, Intel and AMD have formed an advisory group of industry leading companies that will work together to harmonize and better align the x86 instruction set architecture. This is a step to bridge the gap and excess between each of their platforms.

