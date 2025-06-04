RISC-V Tech Market To Surpass USD 11.50 Billion By 2032, At 29.66% CAGR Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 1.44 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 11.50 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 29.66% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Application(Smartphones, 5G Devices, Data Centers, Personal Computer and Game Consoles, Cellular Network Devices, IoT Devices, Other Applications)
. By End User(Computing and Storage, Communication Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Medical, Aerospace and Military, Industrial, Other End-user Industries)
RISC-V Market Trends by Application and End User: IoT, Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive Driving Growth in 2024
By Application
In 2024, IoT devices are projected to hold the largest revenue share at around 35%, due to increasing penetration of smart, connected devices across healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation businesses. These tools allow automation as well as real-time uses of data and allow us to work more efficiently.
The smartphone segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.55%, backed by development in processing capabilities, battery life, camera capabilities as well as with growing opportunities in cellular/IoT across both consumer and industrial applications.
By End User
In 2024, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead the RISC-V market, capturing around 24% of total revenue, as demand increases for smart TVs, wearables, and home automation. This growth is further driven by continued innovation in audio, video, and connectivity technology.
The automotive and transportation segment is set to grow rapidly at a projected CAGR of 36.77%, driven by advancements in electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous driving as well as smart mobility solutions, combined with a global drive toward green and intelligent transport.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Ventana Micro Systems Cypress Semiconductor SiFive Google Samsung Loongson Intel Xilinx Huawei Qualcomm
Recent Developments:
- In Oct 2024, Samsung marked 10 years of SDC24, introducing the world to AI advancements for personalized, trusted multi-device experiences. They also unveiled One UI 7, which aims to establish faster, more convenient connections between devices. In October 2024, Intel and AMD have formed an advisory group of industry leading companies that will work together to harmonize and better align the x86 instruction set architecture. This is a step to bridge the gap and excess between each of their platforms.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. RISC-V Tech Market Segmentation, by Application
8. RISC-V Tech Market Segmentation, by End User
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
