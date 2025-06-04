Thin Film Interconnect (TFI) And Heisler Semiconductor LLC Announce Strategic Technology Partnership



End-to-end semiconductor solutions: TFI and Heisler Semiconductor will provide a fully integrated process from wafer production through TSV formation and final packaging, offering customers a true one-stop shop for next-generation semiconductor devices.

Advanced technology development: Leveraging TFI's newly patented TSV deposition process and Heisler Semiconductor's expertise in high-yield packaging design and production, the partnership will support the creation of smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient devices that meet the growing demands of the advanced electronics market. Cost efficiency and faster time to market: The collaboration aims to reduce manufacturing costs and accelerate development timelines, allowing customers to move more efficiently from R&D to scalable, high-volume production.

"We are excited to work with Heisler Semiconductor LLC," said Ty Lee, founder of TFI. "Together, we will develop a seamless process for wafer-level manufacturing, advanced TSV integration, and 3D packaging, that will provide a unified solution for customers across diverse sectors."

The partners' location puts them in the heart of greater Washington D.C.'s high tech corridor.

"This is great news for companies and consumers because it opens the door for domestically manufactured semiconductors," said Kathie Callahan Brady, company advisor and president/CEO of the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, home to TFI's U.S. headquarters. "It gives companies greater agency and choice in the components they use and helps eliminate some of the distribution problems we've seen in recent years."

The combined capabilities of TFI and Heisler Semiconductor will serve a diverse array of market segments, including:



Medical Devices and Biosensors – Supporting miniaturized, implantable, and high-performance devices.



Aerospace and Defense – Delivering ruggedized, mission-critical packaging solutions.



Consumer Electronics – Enabling thinner, faster, and more efficient portable devices.



Industrial IoT and Sensor Networks – Facilitating scalable, cost-effective sensor deployment.

Advanced Research Programs – Supporting university and startup innovation efforts through rapid prototyping and flexible production models.

Designed for low-cost, high-repeatability, and high-flexibility manufacturing, this partnership's integrated solution is ideal for clients ranging from university research teams and emerging startups to established OEMs seeking scalable 3D integration technologies.

Beyond technological advancements, TFI and Heisler Semiconductor are actively contributing to workforce development initiatives. Through collaborations with universities and partnerships with startups and defense contractors, the companies are helping train the next generation of semiconductor engineers and providing real-world access to leading-edge fabrication and packaging technologies.

About Thin Film Interconnect (TFI):

Thin Film Interconnect (TFI) provides pioneering solutions for Through-Silicon Via (TSV) formation and wafer production. TFI's technology enables high-density 3D integration critical for advanced semiconductor devices, offering high reliability, improved performance, and lower overall manufacturing complexity. TFI is committed to pushing the boundaries of semiconductor innovation and delivering world-class service to its customers.

About Heisler Semiconductor LLC

Heisler Semiconductor LLC, located at 1014 W 36th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21211, is a leading provider of advanced electronics materials, semiconductor packaging services, and turnkey production solutions. Heisler Semiconductor specializes in optimizing materials supply chains, enhancing packaging design for manufacturing, and delivering rapid, high-quality production services tailored for both R&D and high-volume manufacturing needs.

Heisler Semiconductor maintains active partnerships with research institutions such as the University of Maryland, as well as collaborations with emerging startups and select military contractors. With a growing client base of thirteen customers and twelve repeat orders to date, Heisler Semiconductor demonstrates a strong track record of delivering reliable, innovative solutions to a wide range of industries. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Thin Film Interconnect