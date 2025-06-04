Mou Signed To Enhance Jordan's Community Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) –Ministry of Social Development and Hareer Organization for Community Development on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed to build a "strategic" partnership in the areas of community work, human empowerment, and support for Jordan's vulnerable groups.The memo comes within the framework of enhancing the government sector's cooperation with civil society institutions.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director General of Hareer Organization, Nihad Dabbas, underlined importance of the partnership in supporting national efforts to build a "sustainably empowered people to positively lead and influence their communities."Dabbas said this joint cooperation stems from the organization's "deep belief in the importance of integrating roles, adding that community activities can only achieve its true impact under institutional partnerships built on trust and a shared vision."Under this memo, he stated the organization aspires to launch "qualitative" initiatives that enhance citizenship-based values, stimulate youth-driven energies and make a "true" difference in the beneficiaries' lives.