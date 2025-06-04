Technomile And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Market Intelligence Solutions To Federal Contractors

TechnoMile's GovSearchAI and GovSearch NoticesIQ solutions now available to the Public Sector

TYSONS, Va. and RESTON, Va., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile , a leading provider of transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the Government from go-to-market through contract closeout, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as TechnoMile's value-added reseller, making the company's AI-powered solutions for Federal opportunity and market intelligence and streamlined management of task order notices available to Carahsoft customers in the GovCon and aerospace and defense sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to make TechnoMile's GovSearchAI and GovSearch NoticesIQ solutions available to Carahsoft's network of Government IT solution providers," said Billy Biggs, Chief Revenue Officer and President at TechnoMile. "With efficiency improvements and technology modernization top of mind in today's Federal marketplace, Government contractors are actively seeking innovative tools, including TechnoMile's solutions, that will enhance their organizations' ability to operate efficiently and deliver maximum value to their agency customers."

GovSearchAI is TechnoMile's AI-enabled opportunity and market intelligence platform that consolidates and enriches data from top Federal sources and identifies best-fit opportunities for Federal vendors. This enables contractors to efficiently fill their pipelines and analyze customers, competitors, and partners to sharpen win strategies. GovSearch NoticesIQ is TechnoMile's solution for management of task order opportunities that unifies contractors' task order notices into a single workstream and uses agentic AI to help teams rapidly qualify incoming new notices and maximize the revenue potential of their contract vehicles.

"Our partnership with TechnoMile enhances Carahsoft's robust portfolio of Government solutions, allowing us to offer specialized AI-powered tools designed specifically for the Government contracting process," said Edward Walinsky, Sales Director and GovCon Vertical Lead. "By making TechnoMile's GovSearchAI and GovSearch NoticesIQ available through our reseller network, we're enabling Government contractors to identify and pursue Federal opportunities more efficiently, ultimately supporting agencies in fulfilling their missions with innovative, cost-effective solutions."

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile or follow us at linkedin/company/technomile .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for GovCon, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

