Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. To Acquire Whit Davis Lumber Plus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Whit Davis Lumber Plus is everything you hope to find in a partner-deeply rooted in its community, fiercely loyal to its customers and committed to doing things the right way," says Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose's CEO. "Their decades of service and strong family leadership make them a natural fit for the Spahn & Rose family, and we're honored to have them join us."

Founded in 1953 in Jacksonville, Arkansas, by Whit and Miriam Davis, the company has served contractors and homeowners across central Arkansas for more than 70 years.

Troy Hunter, president of Whit Davis Lumber Plus, will continue to lead the business. "This transition is an exciting step forward for our company, our employees and our customers," he says. "Spahn & Rose shares our deep commitment to customer relationships and employee growth, and they bring additional resources that will allow us to serve our customers and communities even better."

Dan Davis, representing the founding Davis family, expressed confidence in the decision to sell. "I felt confident that Spahn & Rose was the right partner from early on. Their team consistently emphasized the importance of culture, and they mirror the values and beliefs we've held dear since my grandfather started the business," he says. "I could not be any prouder to hand over our legacy to a more deserving team."

With the transition, Whit Davis will join a growing list of recent Spahn & Rose acquisitions in the Southeast, including Metro Building Products in Marietta, Georgia (2021), Still Lumber in Conyers, Georgia (2022), and City Lumber in Huntsville, Alabama (2023). Whit Davis becomes the sixth major addition in recent years, following acquisitions in Iowa, Wisconsin, Alabama, and Georgia.

Spahn & Rose currently operates 28 locations across Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and Alabama. The addition of Whit Davis further strengthens the company's presence in the Southeast.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., founded in 1904, is a leading supplier of lumber and building materials for professional contractors and builders. With 28 locations across Iowa, Illinois, Georgia, Wisconsin and Alabama, the company offers high-quality building materials including lumber, windows, doors, decking, cabinetry, roofing, drywall and more. In 2024, the Des Moines Register recognized Spahn & Rose as a Top Workplace, highlighting the company's strong culture, employee engagement and commitment to its team.

Press Contact

Jacque Arensdorf

Director of Marketing

563.582.3606 x1007

[email protected]

SOURCE Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.