ISCO Spirits, A Portfolio Of Sustainably Sourced Creative Spirits, Announces Launch Of First-Of-Its-Kind Pizza Vodka

After the team created "Pizza Strip Vodka" for their own home state of Rhode Island, they realized that ALL states should get to enjoy their own cheesy version of such a ridiculously fun spirit offering.

Crafted using all natural ingredients, they started with a base of organic wheat, alongside the finest herbs, spices and tomatoes, plus fresh mozzarella cheese. The mixture is then distilled down into a drinkable spirit - so in essence, you get to enjoy the benefits of pizza, just without the pizza itself!

The spirit is notably versatile and is great to leverage in a broad array of cocktail recipes such as the Italian Stallion Shot (think tequila shot with all Italian ingredients) to Pizza Luges to upscale Caprese Martinis and clarified Hawaiian Milk Punches.

Pizza Vodka can be dressed up or down, just like the versatile food as to which it is based and is perfect for a range of settings from dive bars to Michelin Star restaurants and everything in between.

