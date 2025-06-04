ISCO Spirits, A Portfolio Of Sustainably Sourced Creative Spirits, Announces Launch Of First-Of-Its-Kind Pizza Vodka
After the team created "Pizza Strip Vodka" for their own home state of Rhode Island, they realized that ALL states should get to enjoy their own cheesy version of such a ridiculously fun spirit offering.
Crafted using all natural ingredients, they started with a base of organic wheat, alongside the finest herbs, spices and tomatoes, plus fresh mozzarella cheese. The mixture is then distilled down into a drinkable spirit - so in essence, you get to enjoy the benefits of pizza, just without the pizza itself!
The spirit is notably versatile and is great to leverage in a broad array of cocktail recipes such as the Italian Stallion Shot (think tequila shot with all Italian ingredients) to Pizza Luges to upscale Caprese Martinis and clarified Hawaiian Milk Punches.
Pizza Vodka can be dressed up or down, just like the versatile food as to which it is based and is perfect for a range of settings from dive bars to Michelin Star restaurants and everything in between.
To check out more unique cocktail recipes, click the link below:
To learn more about ISCO Spirits, check out or follow the company on social at @iscospirits.
Company Contact
Manya Rubinstein
ISCO Spirits
401-569-1211
Communications Contact
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective
609-432-2237
[email protected]
SOURCE ISCO Spirits
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment