Centurion Service Group To Auction All Assets Following The Closure Of Crozer-Chester Medical Center In Upland, PA Taylor Hospital In Ridley Park, PA And Springfield Hospital In Springfield, PA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timed online auctions Tuesday, June 17 at 9 a.m. CST and July 1-2 at 9 a.m. CST

Franklin Park, Illinois, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment life-cycle company, has been selected to auction all medical and non-medical assets of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA; Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, PA; and Springfield Hospital in Springfield, PA.

All medical assets will be sold on a timed online auction scheduled Tuesday, June 17 at 9 a.m. CST and July 1–2 at 9 a.m. CST.

A large inventory of medical assets will be available for auction. This includes state-of-the-art radiology equipment, such as a three Siemens MRIs, GE Mammography Systems, and Multiple Siemens CT Scanners. Various pieces of medical equipment will also be available for purchase, including Stryker Arthroscopy Towers, (10+) Valleylab FT 10s, Mizuho OSI 5803 Jackson Table, (10+) Mindray A7 Anesthesia Machines, Medtronic Stealthstation S8 Surgical Navigation System and 500+ sets of Surgical Instrumentation. The first sale day will include fixed radiology, beds, stretchers, and kitchen equipment. The second and third day of the sale will be the remaining assets to include surgical, patient room, instrumentation, laboratory, respiratory, patient monitoring, and more.

With over 10,000 pieces of used medical equipment sold every month, Centurion auctions are the ideal one-stop shop for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

Individuals interested in bidding and purchasing items from the closure of the Crozer Hospitals should register at centurionservice.com/closure-auctions . Once the registration is reviewed and approved, individuals will have access to view the live sale.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company is an industry-leading medical equipment lifecycle company, inclusive of asset disposition and strategic equipment advisory, with over 20 years of experience. Healthcare facilities and asset-based lenders partner with Centurion Service Group to unlock and extend the life and value of surplus medical equipment through its hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solutions. Centurion Service Group develops strategies for medical equipment disposition-including pick up, transport, warehouse, and selling surplus medical equipment at auction. Centurion conducts surplus medical equipment auctions and provides complete medical equipment management for healthcare facilities, including certified appraisals, trade-in value verification, asset and facility inventories, relocations, and closures. Centurion is a strategic partner in the capital equipment process.

CONTACT: Andrew Welch Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company 317-957-5146 ...