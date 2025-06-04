Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On World Environment Day 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) World Environment Day is a call to strengthen collaborative efforts that inspire environmental action at the local, regional, and international levels. It provides a platform for exchanging ideas and sharing effective solutions to address and mitigate the increasing environmental challenges that threaten the well-being of our planet now and in the future.

This day also offers an opportunity to raise awareness about the crucial role each individual plays in addressing environmental challenges through responsible and sustainable practices. At the same time, it highlights the importance of institutions in implementing eco-friendly methods and fostering work environments that encourage positive contributions to climate action.

On this day, we take pride in the UAE's pioneering role in advancing environmental initiatives and supporting global climate efforts, made possible by the unwavering support and visionary guidance of our wise leadership. Over the past decades, the UAE has become a global model for integrating environmental stewardship into national policy and societal values. This achievement has been made possible thanks to adaptable and comprehensive legislation, as well as the unwavering commitment of UAE legislators to protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. This dedication is evident in the development of diverse legislation and regulatory frameworks aimed at empowering environmental initiatives, mitigating climate change impacts, and establishing specialised government entities dedicated to environmental affairs and climate action.

On this occasion of World Environment Day, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its commitment to developing a legislative framework that supports environmental protection and promotes sustainable practices, ensuring the preservation of our environment and the conservation of the planet's resources for future generations.