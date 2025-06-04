403
China Says South Korea Ties Must Be Free from “Third Party” Influence
(MENAFN) China emphasized on Wednesday that its relationship with South Korea must remain unaffected by “Third Party” influences as President Lee Jae-myung begins his five-year term, according to state media.
“The driving force behind the development of China-South Korea relations lies in their shared interests, which are not targeted at any third party and should not be influenced by third-party factors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated during a press briefing in Beijing.
Lin’s remarks came amid questions about Beijing’s expectations for South Korea’s new leadership, as Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to President Lee.
South Korea hosts more than 28,500 U.S. troops and serves as a strategic ally of Washington in a region marked by intense Sino-American rivalry.
“China has consistently opposed taking sides and bloc confrontation,” Lin said, adding that Beijing remains “willing to work with Seoul to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.”
He emphasized that such cooperation would “bring greater benefits to the people of both countries and play a positive role in advancing peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.”
Lee secured the presidency on Tuesday in a snap election triggered by the removal of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, following a failed attempt to impose martial law last December.
The spokesman also called on the United States to "change its old habit of projecting its own behavior onto China and stop sowing discord between China and South Korea."
His remarks were in reaction to unnamed U.S. officials who voiced worries about Chinese interference and influence in democracies globally.
Lin firmly countered: "China has always upheld the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. We have never interfered in the internal affairs of any country, nor will we ever do so."
