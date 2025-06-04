Treehouse Foundation Accelerates Growth With Research Investment And New CEO

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Treehouse Foundation , a nonprofit focused on intergenerational community living to improve foster care and create permanency for children, has announced plans to launch a three-year community research initiative this spring. Funded by a $495,000 grant from the Next50 Foundation, the initiative will assess the impact of Treehouse's existing Easthampton intergenerational neighborhood and inform their planned expansion to the Boston and Worcester communities. The research will focus on how their affordable intergenerational communities address the social, emotional, and economic needs of youth with care experience, their limited-income caregivers, and limited-income older adults. Treehouse's Easthampton community offers 60 affordable rental homes for families and adults age 55 and older who foster or adopt.

"This grant will lead the way for intergenerational living models across our sites, resulting in a better understanding of how we can support and promote vital aging," said Ann Augustine, Chief Program Officer, Treehouse Foundation. "I am excited to see where the research will take us and future generations."

The Next50 Foundation grant will provide $165,000 each year for three years. This funding will support research with academic partners and an internal Community Feedback and Research Advisory Group. The research aims to gather insights and build a rich data repository that will allow for ongoing program improvements as well as informing Treehouse's planning for future communities.

This investment from Next50 Foundation follows an investment of $100,000 from the Lennox Foundation to support a documentary-style video library focusing on Treehouse community members and revisions to the organization's "Theory of Change" framework.

Over the next three years, Treehouse will develop a feedback system to assess the impact, challenges, needs, and community vision of its model. This initiative involves partnerships with Dr. Cal Halverson (Washington University, Harvard University TH Chan School of Public Health, CoGenerate) and the Public Health Initiative of Western Mass.

The historic grant comes on the heels of installing a new chief executive in January to lead the organization into its third decade. Erika Kuester, the second-ever CEO in the organization's 23-year history, stepped into the role as interim CEO last summer following the departure of Treehouse's founder/CEO, Judy Cockerton. As a foster parent, Cockerton founded the Treehouse Foundation to address the national "aging out" crisis in foster care. Her vision led to the ReEnvisioning Foster Care movement in Easthampton, sparking national conversations about foster care and child welfare resource gaps.

"The unwavering support and shared purpose among our board, staff, and partner organizations is deeply encouraging and a testament to what we can achieve together," said Erika Kuester. "At Treehouse, we are committed to advancing lasting, positive change-by the community, for the community."

As CEO, Kuester brings a strong commitment to social justice and community organizing. At Leadership for Educational Equity (LEE), she built infrastructure to support 40,000 national members over six years. Previously, at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), she managed organizers for nationwide bank accountability campaigns. As lead organizer for a DART Center affiliate in Sarasota, Florida, Kuester organized campaigns addressing recidivism, homelessness, and educational disparities. She also has experience leading and participating in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Founded in 2002, the Treehouse Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of those in foster care. The organization creates intergenerational communities as a model for ways to support families in raising children who have been in foster care and serves as an environment for older adults. Treehouse Foundation created the ReEnvisioning Foster Care Movement led by those with lived experience to educate, inspire and promote collaboration.

