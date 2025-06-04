Indico Data Launches Industry's First Agentic Decisioning Platform Purpose-Built For Insurance

Enabling carriers to accelerate, audit, and augment their most critical decisions across underwriting and claims

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, The Decision Automation CompanyTM, today announced the launch of the insurance industry's first Agentic Decisioning Platform, a purpose-built suite of AI Agents & Agentic Solutions that redefine how insurers handle underwriting and claims decisioning. The platform includes Agent Studio, Agent Builder, and Agent Workflow Canvas-a complete agentic AI ecosystem designed to empower carriers to automate complex workflows, increase speed and precision and deliver superior outcomes with full auditability and control.

The Agentic Future of Insurance Is Here

Unlike generic LLM wrappers or one-off automation tools, Agent Studio gives insurance enterprises a composable agent infrastructure that mirrors how human experts triage, analyze, and validate complex submissions. These AI agents don't just extract-they decide, summarize, and self-correct, with complete transparency.

Deployed by leading insurers, Indico's Agentic AI platform has already driven:



80%+ reduction in manual processing time

4x increase in submission handling capacity 85% faster underwriting and claims turnaround

These are not incremental improvements-they represent a structural transformation in how insurers operate.

A Full Suite of Intelligent Agents Driving Faster, Smarter Insurance Decisions

At the heart of the platform is Agent Studio, which delivers high-impact, out-of-the-box AI agents that can be tailored for specific use cases. These agents can be assembled into Agentic Workflows that support specific insurance outcomes such as intake, triage, summarization, validation, and more.



Extraction & Classification Agents – Automate the retrieval and categorization of submission data, reducing manual effort and increasing throughput.

Summarization Agent – Delivers concise, actionable summaries of submission documents to help underwriters and claims teams quickly assess key risks and exposures.

Validation Agent – Verifies accuracy and completeness with real-time feedback. All outputs are fully traceable - ensuring no black-box decisions or hallucinated data.

Data Enrichment Agent – Integrate third-party sources (e.g., property, weather, financial data) to augment submissions and claims with deeper contextual intelligence. Web Research Agent - Easily add summarized information from the web related to insured or claimants.

The Agentic Decisioning Platform also introduces two powerful new components:



Agent Builder – Enables the creation of custom agents using intuitive templates for tasks like field extraction, classification, validation, and summarization-without requiring deep technical expertise. Agentic Workflow Canvas – A drag-and-drop orchestration tool that allows users to chain agents together into end-to-end workflows. Users can configure conditional logic, parallel execution, and data routing to automate complex decisions at scale.

Built for Complexity: Where Agentic Automation Delivers the Greatest Impact

Agentic Decisioning was designed to tackle the most document-heavy, decision-critical workflows in commercial insurance - those that have historically resisted automation due to their nuance, variability, and reliance on expert judgment.

With Agentic AI, these high-friction processes become scalable, auditable, and fast:



Underwriting Submission Triage: Rapidly assess submission completeness, appetite fit, and priority routing-reducing cycle times and enabling straight-through processing for the first time.

Loss Run Summarization & Risk Profiling: Automatically extract multi-year loss run data and generate narrative risk assessments tailored to line of business and coverage type.

Broker Email & Attachment Ingestion: Effortlessly convert freeform broker communications and documents into structured insights, ensuring no opportunity is missed due to unstructured chaos.

Delegated Authority (DA) Bordereaux Processing: Accurately, normalize, validate, and reconcile third-party bordereaux files across formats-eliminating manual spreadsheets and compliance risk. Claims FNOL & Narrative Extraction: Intelligently triage incoming claims packets by parsing adjuster notes, incident reports, and supporting documentation to drive early severity scoring and routing decisions.

Every component of the platform is designed specifically for the unique needs of commercial insurers, with a strong emphasis on explainability, auditability, and transparency.

Underwriters and claims professionals retain full control, with every decision traceable back to the source and rationale-ensuring regulatory readiness and confidence in every outcome.

These aren't hypothetical use cases-they are frontline bottlenecks where Agentic Decisioning is already replacing weeks of manual effort with minutes of intelligent action.

A Defining Moment for Insurance Leaders

Agentic Decisioning marks more than a product milestone-it signals a strategic inflection point for carriers ready to lead in the AI-driven economy. As insurers face unprecedented submission volumes, cost pressures, and competitive threats, Agentic AI is now essential infrastructure.

"This is the moment the industry shifts from automation to autonomy," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "Agentic Decisioning isn't just about efficiency - it's about enabling the insurance enterprise to operate with real-time intelligence, at scale, across every submission. We built this for AI impact, not AI experimentation," Wilde added. "The Indico platform is the foundation for those ready to lead - not just survive - the next decade of insurance."

About Indico

Indico Data's Agentic Decisioning Platform powers insurance with real-time, actionable insights from unstructured data-fueling smarter risk assessment, sharper claims evaluation, and streamlined policy management. Our first-to-market Generative and Agentic AI solutions enable underwriters, claims handlers, and policy teams to make better decisions with better data.

