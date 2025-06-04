SAVI Iq Brings A Bold Slate Of Cutting-Edge AV Solutions At Infocomm 2025

DECODE

- Will West, SAVI iQ CEODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SAVI iQ, a leader in AI-driven cloud-based Audio, Video, Lighting, and Control (AVLC) solutions, is set to make a big impact at InfoComm 2025, held June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center. With an exciting lineup of innovative technologies designed to enhance commercial AVLC experiences, SAVI iQ invites attendees to explore its latest advancements at Booth Number 5271.SAVI iQ is unveiling SAVI Ad Network powered by SAVI Show Pro – it's most transformative innovation yet. This first-of-its-kind fusion of digital signage and digital advertising networks with robust control and automation makes SAVI iQ a one-stop shop solution for signage, control, automation, and access to an extensive digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network. The advanced display technology is set to introduce dealers and end users to a new, untapped source of recurring revenue.“Our unique integrated solution transforms traditional AV systems into powerful revenue-generating assets for our dealers and end users,” said Will West, SAVI iQ Chief Executive Officer.“The more SAVI systems an integrator deploys, the more advertising inventory becomes available – creating a scalable revenue model where digital signage and AV installations can pay for themselves over time.”Alongside SAVI Show Pro, InfoComm attendees will get a first look at new SAVI iQ products designed to simplify and enhance commercial AV deployments..DECODE – Delivering high-performance AV-or-IP 4K60 playback, DECODE supports encrypted Pro:Idiom streams and enables local digital signage, all in a sleek, low-profile design with PoE power, a secondary audio stream, and built-in control options like IR, bi-directional RS-232, IP, and relay. From stadium video walls to displays in a sports bar, DECODE transforms any screen into a dynamic SAVI Canvas display, reducing cabling, cutting costs, and eliminating complexity..AMP V2 – The next evolution of SAVI's powerful amplifier, AMP V2 delivers 1000 watts of configurable ICEpowermodules and out-of-the-box compatibility for 4Ω, 8Ω, 70V, and 100V systems. AMP V2 packs powerful, reliable performance into a sleek 1U chassis. The built-in web interface enables fast, browser-based control, while advanced gain staging tools, output metering, and ICEpower amplification deliver clean balanced audio with zero distortion..TOUCHPAD 10” – Designed for intuitive control, the 10-inch TOUCHPAD provides a sleek, user-friendly interface to manage AV systems with ease..SAVI Cloud – Stay connected from anywhere with SAVI Cloud. Monitor device status, control systems remotely, push updates, and check“What's Playing” in real time-bringing unprecedented convenience to AV management..AI-Powered Control – Conversational AI, with Ollie is here! SAVI's latest AI integration allows users to control their AV systems with natural language commands, making automation more intuitive than ever.“SAVI iQ is committed to reshaping what's possible in commercial AVLC by delivering innovative solutions that simplify deployments and maximize profitability for integrators," added John Dorsey, SAVI iQ President.“We're excited to preview these solutions at InfoComm and invite attendees to experience firsthand how the SAVI Ad Network and our new product lineup can transform their businesses.”DECODE, AMP V2, and TOUCHPAD 10” will be available through SAVI Certified Dealers starting in July 2025. InfoComm attendees can sign up for the SAVI Ad Network Early Adopters Program and to learn how to join the SAVI Dealer Network. For more information, visit saviiq.About SAVI iQSAVI iQ delivers full-scale AV control and automation solutions through its AI-driven, cloud-based platform, revolutionizing commercial and residential spaces. By simplifying programming and installation, SAVI iQ helps integrators and service providers scale effortlessly and boost profitability. At the heart of the platform is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent designed to optimize performance, reduce support complexity, and unlock new revenue streams. The company offers a comprehensive commercial lineup featuring control and automation hardware, professional audio systems, displays, video distribution, digital signage, lighting solutions, cameras, thermostats, networking gear, and more. With a steadfast commitment to customer-focused design and built-in support-as-a-service, SAVI iQ is redefining automation at scale. Learn more at Saviiq.

Julie Blake

SAVI iQ

+1 801-953-4257

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.