Sympler Rebrands As Okay Human To Champion Humanity And Creativity In The Age Of AI

The human understanding company debuts a bold new identity-rooted in emotion, creativity & keeping tech in service of people across brand, product, and strategy

- Ben JenkinsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sympler, the insights company known for pioneering creative, chat-based research that surfaces emotional depth and nuance, has rebranded as Okay Human . The new identity reflects a bold commitment to keeping humanity at the heart of understanding consumer behavior, especially in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and algorithmic solutions.“We're here to reanimate brands by reanimating the humans behind them. New creative avenues reside within us,” comments Ben Jenkins, Co-Founder.“After years of training ourselves to think and behave like machines, the latest tech is now behaving less predictably. That makes this the perfect moment to celebrate and recapture what humans do best - imagination, play, and a little magic.”The rebrand comes at a time when the world is both enchanted by and overwhelmed with the promises of AI. But Okay Human is choosing a different path - not one that resists technology, nor overly leans on it, but one that uses it to enhance our human abilities of connection, empathy, and imagination.“Our new name is more than a change in branding - it's a declaration of who we are and how we leverage human instinct to drive creativity," adds Alexander Kane, Co-Founder.“We believe the most powerful insights come not from data alone, but from the messy, imaginative, emotional truth of being human. That's what we're here to protect and celebrate.”Okay Human creates space for emotional honesty and personal storytelling, where play and dynamic, reflective engagements gift participants with agency to explore their inner worlds and reveal deeper, more textured human truths that traditional methods often overlook.The Okay Human brand officially launches today, with a new website, visual identity, and new ways to stretch creativity through emotional, intuitive, and deeply human insight.---About Okay HumanOkay Human is the human understanding company for brands tired of stale insights and soulless data. We use private chat, projective play, and modern ethnographic techniques to dig beneath the surface, uncovering the fibs, fictions, and feelings that make us beautifully human. Our spaces are intimate, our prompts are weird, and the truths we find are anything but boring. From taboo topics to brand-defining breakthroughs, we help companies like NBC, Foot Locker, and Mars tap into real emotional insight. Because people aren't datasets. They're messy, magical, and full of meaning.

