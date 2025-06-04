National Assn. Of Worksite Health Centers Rebrands As 'National Assn. For Workplace Health Care'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAWHC changes its name to reflect expanded scope beyond worksite centers to include direct contracting for medical services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) has adopted a new name and expanded its scope. The new name: The National Association for Workplace Health Care (NAWHC), reflects its broadened mission to support all value-based and comprehensive health and well-being solutions located at or near the worksite, using employer-sponsored health centers and direct contracting for provider services.This change underscores the organization's commitment to advancing not just onsite, near-site, mobile and virtual health centers, but also a diverse range of employer-driven health care initiatives, including direct contracting for primary care, centers of excellence, specialty services, physical therapy, pharmacy, surgical care, imaging and other ancillary services."Our new name and scope recognize the evolution of employer-managed health care and the need for all types of plan sponsors - public and private employers, unions, and others- to understand how to get greater accountability and value from their investment of health benefit dollars,” said Larry Boress, Executive Director of NAWHC.Employer, vendor and provider NAWHC Members who are interested in a wider spectrum of health solutions will now benefit from expanded networking, educational, benchmarking, resources and research topics, insights and recommendations.David Hines, Executive Director, Employee Benefits, Metro Nashville Public Schools, stated,“NAWHC has been key to our development of onsite healthcare over many years – we welcome this new evolution to help employers address a more diverse approach to keep pace with the changes in healthcare delivery.”“The NAWHC rebrand will be critical in expanding market reach, all while aligning with new members' strategic goals and initiatives,” said Dawn Carey, Senior Director of Perdue HealthWorks, Perdue Farms.For more information about NAWHC and its initiatives, please visit or contact Larry Boress, ... or 214-665-8893.About NAWHC ( )The National Association for Workplace Health Care, formerly known as the Nat. Assn. of Worksite Health Centers, was founded in 2012 as the nation's only organization focused on assisting public and private employers, unions and their vendor and provider partners in getting the greatest return from their onsite, near-site, mobile and virtual health centers. NAWHC offers education, benchmarking, networking and the nation's largest clearinghouse of information and resources related to worksite health centers.

