Qatar To Host 2026 Nobel Sustainability Awards Ceremony

Doha, Qatar: The Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) has officially announced the selection of Doha as the host city for the 2026 Nobel Sustainability Awards Ceremony. This prestigious choice reflects the growing international recognition of Qatar's leading role in advancing sustainable development, promoting smart and sustainable economies, and driving innovative urban solutions.

The announcement was made during a high-level event recently held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Miami, USA, where Qatar was also confirmed as the official sponsor of the 2025 awards ceremony scheduled to take place this December. During the event, NST President Peter Nobel received an official letter from HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality, confirming Qatar's hosting of the 2026 global event.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Peter Nobel stated:

"From the shores of Miami to the smart cities of Qatar, the global need for comprehensive, innovation-driven sustainability solutions is evident. Hosting the awards across multiple continents reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable development and smart governance worldwide."

Qatar's hosting of this prestigious event-alongside its sponsorship of the 2025 edition-underscores the country's genuine commitment to embedding comprehensive sustainability principles on the global stage. It further affirms Qatar's distinguished standing in the field, particularly in light of the ongoing programs and initiatives spearheaded by the Ministry of Municipality under the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), which prioritizes the development of smart cities, adoption of digital infrastructure, and optimization of resource efficiency.



The Ministry of Municipality has played a pivotal role in advancing urban sustainability through smart urban planning, modernization of public service systems, and the integration of sustainable transportation-efforts that were clearly demonstrated during Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 through the delivery of seamless services powered by innovation and technology.

These accomplishments form part of Qatar's broader vision to position itself as a regional and global hub for the sustainable economy and a key contributor to international efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This includes increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, developing digital infrastructure, and enhancing investment in innovation and scientific research.

The 2025 awards ceremony is set to take place on December 4 at the historic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, with the participation of prominent global figures from the fields of sustainability, technology, and economics. The event will honor distinguished international leaders across three categories: Leadership in Implementation, Smart and Sustainable City Solutions, and Innovation-Driven Economic Diversification.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced during the event that the historic venue had been designated for the ceremony, in support of the foundation's mission to advance sustainable development.

The ceremony was attended by a wide range of officials and dignitaries from the State of Florida, local institutions, and members of the NST Board of Directors. Notable attendees included Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, NST President Peter Nobel, NST CEO Tracy Wang, advisor Rodrigo Veloso, as well as several media and economic personalities.