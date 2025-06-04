403
Indonesia’s Pertamina, French MGH Energy Forge Partnership in E-Fuel Production
(MENAFN) PT Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (NRE), a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned oil giant PT Pertamina, has entered a partnership with France-based MGH Energy to pioneer advances in e-fuel production, an official announced Wednesday.
This collaboration, formalized at the Indonesia-France Business Forum on May 28, centers on developing e-methanol and eSAF (e-sustainable aviation fuel), according to John Anis, CEO of PT Pertamina NRE.
"Indonesia has a huge potential of renewable resources, from solar to hydro, which could be the basis for industrial-scale e-fuel production," Anis stated in a press release on Wednesday.
He further explained that the alliance is designed not only to create cutting-edge methods for cutting carbon emissions but also to facilitate crucial technology transfer. The initiative aims to boost both the output and utilization of renewable energy within Indonesia.
Fadjar Djoko Santoso, vice president of corporate communication at PT Pertamina, highlighted the vital role of international partnerships in addressing climate change and advancing national environmental targets.
"PT Pertamina NRE plays an important role in the transition to clean energy. This collaboration is a strategic step towards a more sustainable, fair, and open energy system," he stated.
MGH Energy specializes in decarbonizing transportation sectors, with a strong focus on maritime and aviation industries.
