UK Boosts Drone Investment For Ukraine Tenfold

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UK is investing a record GBP 350m this year to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from a target of 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense , according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the record investment in drones for Ukraine in the amount of GBP 350 million is part of the UK's GBP 4.5 billion military support this year.

"As Ukraine's Armed Forces have demonstrated the effectiveness of drone warfare in defending against Putin's illegal invasion, the UK has been doubling down on investment in drones with British defence companies, including small to medium sized enterprises, supporting the UK economy and jobs, as part of the government's Plan for Change," the Ministry of Defense said.

It is noted that Britain will spend another GBP 247 million on training Ukrainian military personnel this year. As part of Operation Interflex, more than 55,000 Ukrainian recruits have received basic combat training since 2022 with the assistance of 13 partner countries.

The Ministry of Defense also announced that at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine (Ramstein format) on Wednesday, Defense Minister John Healey will confirm the completion of the delivery of 140,000 artillery shells by the UK to Ukraine from the beginning of 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UK will spend an additional GBP 2 billion on drones and will seek to implement weapons and tactics developed during the war in Ukraine. In total, as part of the published Strategic Defense Review, the UK government announced the allocation of more than GBP 4 billion for autonomous systems and drones for the needs of its own armed forces.

The countries participating in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) will meet on June 4 in Brussels to coordinate further assistance to Ukraine.