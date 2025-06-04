Forza Expands U.S. Manufacturing, Reinforces Commitment To 'Made In America' Excellence

Forza. Our Team. Our Science. Your Force.

Purpose-Built Product Performance and Guaranteed Strength

Proudly Made in the USA

- Rick Glenn, Owner & General Manager, ForzaCOUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forza Inc., a premier family-owned manufacturer of purpose-built industrial adhesives, tapes, and sealants, proudly announces the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This milestone underscores Forza's unwavering commitment to American manufacturing and its pivotal role in the resurgence of U.S. industry.Rick Glenn, Owner and General Manager of Forza, stated,“Our success is measured not only by growth and manufacturing expansion, but by the trust and satisfaction of our customers. We're thrilled that customers are realizing so much value from our American-made solutions that deliver 'Purpose-Built Performance and Guaranteed Strength .'”Established in 1979, Forza has led the way in developing and manufacturing products tailored to its customers' needs and applications. With a state-of-the-art research, development, and testing lab and fully integrated manufacturing capabilities, Forza distinguishes itself through deep customer collaboration, rapid product development, and an agile, responsive service approach.Key Drivers of Forza's Success:. Purpose-Built Performance. Guaranteed Strength: Forza delivers superior application-specific bonding and sealing solutions with advanced formulations and delivery systems, with exceptional strength that's guaranteed.. Industry-Specific Expertise: Forza offers one of America's broadest portfolios of high-performance adhesives, sealants, and tapes across industries such as transportation, industrial, marine, composites, construction, insulation, and foam.. Relentless Innovation: While many competitors are scaling back on R&D, Forza is committed to advancing performance, sustainability, and application technologies.. White-Glove Service: Forza provides personalized technical support and direct customer engagement, ensuring timely, superior solutions.. U.S. Quality Manufacturing: All Forza adhesives and sealants are proudly made in the USA, adhering to the highest standard of quality and sustainability. Customers benefit from:. Zero tariffs. Reliable product availability. Consistent, high-quality. Fast delivery. Support for American jobsRob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director, added,“This US manufacturing milestone is not just about our growth but our customers' success. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering quality, reliability, and service in close partnership with every customer. Our purpose-built solutions and dedication stand out in a competitive marketplace.”Forza's leadership in industrial bonding and sealing sets a new standard for excellence. The company's expansion highlights the power of U.S. manufacturing, R&D, and decades of customer collaboration and expertise to deliver high-value products and exceptional customer results.For media or product inquiries, please contact:Jessica WilliamsEmail: ...Phone: 402-731-9300About ForzaForza and the Glenn family are trusted names in the industrial adhesives market. They are known for their U.S.-based, integrated R&D and manufacturing, deep chemistry and field expertise, and a wide range of high-performing products. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer collaboration and service, Forza is the top choice for businesses seeking 'Purpose-Built Performance and Guaranteed Strength.' Learn more at .

