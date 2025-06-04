Qatar Investment Authority Acquires 49% Stake In Msheireb Properties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, has signed a strategic partnership with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to accelerate the expansion of smart, sustainable urban projects within Qatar.

Under the agreement, QIA has acquired a 49% stake in Msheireb Properties, underlining its confidence in Msheireb Properties' pioneering approach and integrated model for developing sustainable and human-centric smart cities. Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development retains its majority share of 51%.

The partnership aims to fast-track innovative, human-centric real estate initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's drive for economic diversification and environmental sustainability.



It also aligns with QIA's mandate to support the development of a competitive Qatari economy and support the advancement of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The collaboration opens new avenues for Msheireb Properties to expand its award-winning model, following the success of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the first fully redeveloped and sustainable city district in the world.

The partnership reinforces Qatar's ambition to lead as a global hub for sustainable development, especially in light of international efforts to reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Msheireb Downtown Doha has received global recognition for its integration of smart technologies, resilient infrastructure, and Qatari-inspired architecture.

As cities worldwide race to reduce emissions, this Qatari-backed partnership signals a bold move to lead the booming smart cities sector, with sustainability at its core.

