Climeco Achieves Major Milestone With Participation In Approved Industrial Emission Protocols Addressing Pressing Environmental Imperatives

BOYERTOWN, Pa., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in decarbonization, is proud to have participated in the Climate Action Reserve's (CAR) US Adipic Acid Production Protocol Version 1.0 and China Adipic Acid Production Protocol Version 1.0. Notably, these protocols have been approved with the prestigious high-integrity Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label by the Governing Board of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (Integrity Council). ClimeCo's contribution of information to the protocols marks a milestone of years of dedicated development and practical implementation, underscoring the company's leadership in market-based climate solutions.

"Adipic acid production, a key source of nitrous oxide (N2O ) emissions, is a super pollutant 273x times more impactful than CO2, with a dual negative impact across climate and human health," shared William Flederbach, Jr., CEO & President, ClimeCo. "The Integrity Council's approval underscores the importance of scientific integrity and transparency behind methodologies, as well as opens the door for wider market recognition of the environmental and health benefits delivered by these projects."

In addition to ClimeCo's participation in the adipic acid protocol development process, the company has long been an industry leader in N2O abatement, achieving over 40 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent reductions in the U.S. alone over the past 15+ years from both nitric and adipic acid production, while successfully pushing voluntary N2O destruction efficiency rates to 99.9% in projects like the adipic acid facility at Ascend Performance Materials. Notably, ClimeCo is expanding its N2O abatement reach globally with three projects in China. These projects not only curb climate pollution but also create co-benefits by improving air quality in surrounding communities-especially in densely populated areas where health impacts from industrial pollution are most acute.

"Though less discussed in mainstream climate conversations, N2O's impact is profound, contributing both to global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer," Flederbach continued. "By addressing emissions from industrial sources like adipic acid production, CAR's protocols tackle one of the most potent and persistent threats to our climate. The CCP label recognizes our third-party alignment with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and impact."

As N2O is the third-leading driver of climate change, ClimeCo continues to expand its impact in N2O abatement globally, leveraging voluntary carbon markets to drive innovation and scale these crucial climate solutions.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights.

