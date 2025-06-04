Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $45.4 Million in Recapitalization of a Provider of Aerial Survey and Geospatial Services

HOUSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of a leading aerial survey platform providing aerial survey and geospatial services, aerial survey equipment rental and brokerage and aircraft maintenance (the "Company"). Main Street partnered with the Company's existing owners to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $45.4 million in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. In addition, Main Street provided the Company with a revolving line of credit to support the Company's future working capital needs and additional growth capital to help facilitate the Company's growth strategy, which includes plans for both organic growth through investments in additional aircraft and sensors and acquisition growth.

Founded over 15 years ago, the Company provides aerial survey and geospatial services to blue-chip customers who service an extensive suite of end users across diverse end markets. Highly regarded for its premium services, reliability and technical expertise, the Company is an established and trusted leader in the aerial survey industry. The Company also operates a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility providing the Company with critical fleet readiness capabilities while also servicing commercial and private customers. The Company is also a leading resource in the Americas and Europe for the sale, purchase and lease of used and new aerial survey equipment and aircraft through its industry leading global marketing engine and online platform.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street ( ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

