Podobas Global Investments Acquires 5% In Japanese Cloud POS Giant Smaregi Inc. (4431.T)
A Strategic Investment in Japanese SaaS Excellence
The decision to invest was the result of months of independent due diligence, research, and multiple meetings with Smaregi's leadership team.
"We have held extensive discussions with the Smaregi management team over the past few months and were consistently impressed by their clarity of vision, strategic discipline, and deep understanding of their market," said Voytek Podobas, Founder of Podobas Global Investments. "Their ability to scale without compromising product quality or customer intimacy is rare. Smaregi is not just a great SaaS company-it is a deeply mission-driven business that delivers tangible productivity gains to thousands of retail and F&B operators across Japan."Mr. Podobas continued: "What excites us most about Smaregi is the combination of world-class product design, scalable unit economics, and an outstanding management team with a clear roadmap. Their continued development of adjacent modules-including order management and cashless payment features, along with future-oriented capabilities such as e-commerce integrations and time and attendance tracking-demonstrates a bold but methodical expansion strategy. We see Smaregi as one of the few Japanese SaaS platforms with the potential to become a national infrastructure layer for offline and online commerce."
A Shared Vision for Long-Term Growth
The investment comes at a time of growing international attention toward Japan's SaaS sector and digitization wave. Smaregi's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) continues to grow steadily , with strong net revenue retention, high user engagement, and a powerful partner network.
Smaregi's management team and Wojciech Podobas have held several strategic meetings in recent months, discussing the company's long-term business plan, product innovation cycle, and growth opportunities in Japan.
Smaregi's official comment on the investment: "We are sincerely grateful for the recognition and support from Podobas Global Investments. At Smaregi, we remain committed to steadily improving our products and services, one step at a time, while staying close to the needs of our customers. We believe that sustained progress comes from consistent effort and honest dialogue with all stakeholders. We will continue working diligently to deliver value to the businesses we serve."
About Smaregi, Inc. (4431.T)
Smaregi Inc. is a publicly listed Japanese technology company providing cloud-based point-of-sale and back-office systems tailored to retail stores, restaurants, and service providers. Smaregi's platform goes beyond simple POS-it integrates real-time inventory management, staff scheduling, payroll processing, and customer engagement tools, making it a comprehensive solution for modern businesses.
Founded in Osaka, Smaregi has grown to serve thousands of clients and consistently earns industry awards for usability and innovation.
For more information:
About Podobas Global Investments
Podobas Global Investments is a private investment firm founded by Wojciech Podobas, focusing on long-term equity investments in exceptional companies across Asia, particularly Japan.
For more information, users can visit:
Contact
Caesar Tabota
Podobas Global Investments
[email protected]
SOURCE Podobas Global Investments
Legal Disclaimer:
