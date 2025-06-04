403
Jordan Eases Import Restrictions On Selected Syrian Industrial Goods
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- Jordan has approved the import of a number of industrial products from Syria, easing earlier restrictions by allowing their entry under official import licenses.
The decision, issued by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, went into effect on May 7 and involves the exemption of specific tariff lines from a previous ban. These items have now been added to the list of goods requiring import licenses under Decision No. 9.
The newly permitted items include household appliances and food-processing equipment such as electric table, floor, wall, window, and ceiling fans with motors up to 125 watts, electric hair dryers, meat and poultry preparation machines, and household food grinders, blenders, and fruit or vegetable juicers with built-in electric motors.
Also approved for import are date molasses, machines used for cleaning, sorting, or grading agricultural produce such as eggs and fruits, and devices for processing fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Medical, surgical, and laboratory sterilization equipment were also included.
In the food category, the list includes temporarily preserved olives not fit for direct consumption, various non-frozen, homogenized vegetables prepared or preserved without vinegar, acetic acid, or sugar, as well as temporarily preserved cucumbers, gherkins, and other similar produce.
