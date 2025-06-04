Politics With Michelle Grattan: Historian Emma Shortis Warns Against Falling Into Trump's Trade Traps
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to have his first face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump this month, against a background of increased steel and aluminium tariffs and US pressure on Australia to boost its defence spending .
How Australia manages the now unpredictable US relationship has become a major debate among policy experts. Some question the implications for Australia's reliance on the US for its security.
One voice urging Australia to“rebalance” its relationship with the US is Dr Emma Shortis , the director of the Australia Institute's International and Security Affairs program.
Shortis is a historian with a particular interest in the United States' history and politics. She joins the podcast to talk about her new book, After America: Australia and the New World Order .
On the Australia–US alliance, Shortis says Trump doesn't think about Australia – which might be a good thing, given Canada's experience.
Dr Emma Shortis outside the US Capitol on a visit before the 2024 election. Author provided (no reuse)
On Albanese's likely meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada , Shortis cautions against making offers to Trump on critical minerals to seek a better deal on tariffs.
On hopes that after Trump, America might move away from its current style of politics, Shortis argues Trump's changes are deeper than him.
Shortis argues Australia should be“a real friend” to the US and its people – which would mean speaking up when we disagree – rather than abandoning the alliance.
