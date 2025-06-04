Mauritius charts bold new course as government targets investment, growth, and global appeal

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, June 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

With a new government at the helm, Mauritius is setting its sights on economic revival and sustainable growth. As the island nation gears up for the high-profile API Mauritius & Indian Oceans Property Investment Forum, industry experts are calling for bold reforms and streamlined investments.

Mauritius is at a pivotal moment as the newly elected government embarks on a mission to stabilise the country's economy and chart a renewed path for sustainable growth.

The government has three fiscal challenges: it spends more than it earns in trade, in its budget, and in payments with other countries. To fix these problems, the new Mauritian government aims to create new sources of economic growth and attract important investments from foreign players, especially in real estate.

Mauritius' economic outlook and investment opportunities will be a central focus at the third instalment of the annual API Mauritius & Indian Oceans Property Investment Forum, which will take place on 26 June at the InterContinental Hotel in Mauritius . The forum is set to expand on its two previous successes and provide more insights about investment opportunities in Mauritius.

The government's emphasis on infrastructure development, climate resilience, and supportive fiscal policies positions Mauritius as an increasingly attractive destination for international capital. Industry players highlight that Mauritius' new government has committed to a path of sustainable growth and transparency, which reinforces investor confidence.

Kevin Teeroovengadum, board and advisor to various listed and non-listed companies in Mauritius and in Africa including South Africa, says the government faces the daunting task of stabilising the economy and averting a downgrade to junk status by credit rating agencies.

“Mauritius urgently needs a bold, forward-looking strategic plan - one that mirrors the ambition and clarity of vision seen in Dubai's transformation. The government must set clear targets, not only in terms of the number of foreigners it aims to attract but also the profile and quality of these individuals and, a focused strategy is essential to position Mauritius as a premier destination to live, work, and retire” says Teeroovengadum.

As a board director and advisor with over 25 years of hands-on experience across the African continent, Teeroovengadum brings deep expertise in deal-making in sectors such as real estate, hospitality, telecoms, and others, which puts him in good stead regarding the drivers of investments.

Mauritius boasts several unique advantages, including a stable political environment, a safe and appealing lifestyle, and a resilient tourism sector. However, experts stress that unlocking the island's full economic potential will require greater openness to foreign developers and institutional investors, especially in emerging asset classes such as green buildings, logistics hubs, and affordable housing. A clear regulatory framework, streamlined processes, and robust public-private collaboration are seen as essential to ensuring that development aligns with national priorities and delivers long-term value to the local economy.

Wayne Godwin, CEO of JLL Africa , says Mauritius has hallmarks that are already beneficiary to its potential in the African continent.

“The ease of doing business, sophisticated local capital markets, and low taxation make Mauritius an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, but there are still barriers that can be removed, particularly around the sale of directly held real estate, which incurs higher transfer taxes and a lengthy approval process.

“As JLL, we expect to see more focus from international investors into Mauritius in the next few years, particularly from the Middle East and India, while the trend of Mauritian investors expanding into Africa will likely continue on a similar path,” says Godwin, who leads JLL's business in Africa that has exposure to some of the fastest-growing cities in the continent.

Godwin also leads JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group division in Africa, the largest and most successful hotel advisor and broker in Africa. This places him in the best position to opine about investment opportunities in Mauritius's hospitality and tourism industry at the upcoming API Mauritius & Indian Oceans Property Investment Forum.

In the face of rising climate risks, financial innovation, and climate-resilient public-private partnerships are also taking center stage. The use of green building standards, real estate investment trusts, and green bonds is gaining momentum, with early issuances by EnVolt and Cim Finance demonstrating the potential to mobilise green capital at scale. EnVolt and Cim Finance have emerged as early leaders in the green finance movement in Mauritius, playing a pivotal role in mobilising capital for sustainable development and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Recycling capital from mature assets into eco-certified, resilient developments is fast becoming essential for long-term value creation in coastal tourism and mixed-use projects.

But beyond sustainability, there is a pressing need to ensure that development also delivers inclusive economic opportunity.

“Mauritius has a strong foundation in residential real estate and hospitality, but the time has come to evolve and diversify the development model. We must channel foreign investment into industries that create meaningful employment for our skilled, bilingual youth-sectors like advanced manufacturing, tech-enabled services, and sustainable construction. Real estate remains central to this vision, not as an end in itself, but as a platform to support innovation, green industry, and a more inclusive economy. The opportunity is to build an economy where young Mauritians can thrive at home-not feel compelled to leave in search of better prospects”, says Bernard Forster, Managing Director, Elevante Consulting , part of the Elevante Group. Elevante is a leading independent real estate advisory and property services firm in Mauritius and the Indian Ocean region, known for its deep market insight, strategic guidance, and regional transaction expertise across all asset classes.

As Mauritius prepares to unveil its national budget in June, all eyes are on the government's roadmap for economic recovery and long-term growth. The coming months will be critical in shaping a more resilient, competitive and sustainable future – positioning the country as a global destination for investment, innovation, and climate-smart development.

The 3rd annual API Mauritius & Indian Ocean's Property Investment Forum with the theme of 'A resilient new dawn' will take place on Thursday, 26 June 2025 at the InterContinental Hotel, Mauritius. Fror more information and to register visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of API Events.

Wayne Godwin, CEO of JLL Africa



Downloa

Shar

















Mauritius charts bold new course as government targets investment, growth, and global appeal



Downloa

Shar













Distributed by API Events.

API-Mauritius Forum enquires contact:

Murray Anderson-Ogle

...

+27 71 890 77 39

Website: