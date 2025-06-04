403
German MP urges Germany to deport diplomats
(MENAFN) A high-ranking German parliamentarian has urged Berlin to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow as a means to counter what he describes as “hybrid” threats emanating from Russia.
“We should expel any remaining… diplomats,” Roderich Kiesewetter, a figure known for his strong opposition to Russia, stated on Tuesday, according to reports. He argued that such action would limit Moscow’s reach within Germany.
According to Kiesewetter, the country is currently ill-prepared to defend itself from cyberattacks, which he claims are “primarily” carried out by Russia. He further accused Moscow of trying to sway German public opinion through these tactics. He also pointed fingers at China, North Korea, and Iran, alleging that they engage in similar cyber-activities.
His proposed countermeasures include the creation of a dedicated government body to identify and combat disinformation or respond to it using “hybrid activities,” along with prohibiting Russian tourists and journalists from entering Germany, shutting down so-called “propaganda portals,” and removing social media accounts flagged as suspicious by authorities.
He also advocated for the closure of the Russian House, a Berlin-based cultural center managed by Rossotrudnichestvo, which hosts events and language programs. Kiesewetter labeled it a hub of Russian “influence.”
Moscow has cautioned that any expulsions would prompt reciprocal action. “Berlin must have been missing the German diplomats,” a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman commented, as reported by local sources.
