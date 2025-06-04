Appian Connected Claims 2.0 Transforms Insurance Claims Management With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Driven by rapid digital transformation, the global insurance claims services processing market is projected to reach $638.3 billion by 2032. Connected Claims 2.0 will support insurers through this growth with a unified claims workflow that accelerates processing, enhances fraud detection, combats inconsistent handling, data management issues and improves customer satisfaction. Connected Claims 2.0 offers a fully integrated, AI-powered platform with customisable workflows and a superior user experience, featuring a single pane of glass, AI-powered data insights, real-time data access, and automated regulatory compliance management.

Appian's Connected Claims solution brings powerful AI-driven support to every adjuster, making it easier to manage the demands of a document-heavy claims environment. With capabilities like data classification, document summarisation, contextual chat, and next-best-action recommendations, AI accelerates work and improves decision-making. The next generation of the solution introduces the Appian AI Document Centre, enabling users to easily train models to extract data from unstructured documents. This means faster intake, more accurate data capture, and seamless handoff for tasks like fraud detection and automated triage. Over time, users can achieve high accuracy and boost straight-through processing (STP) rates-freeing human experts to focus only on the most complex cases. The result is faster, smarter claims handling with less manual work.

Trusted by companies like Aon, Canada Life, and Aviva , Appian has also been named a Leader in Everest Group's AI-enabled Claims Management Systems for Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance – Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The assessment considered several factors, including each provider's vision and strategy, technology capabilities, deployment flexibility, customer engagement models, support services, and overall value delivered. Appian's recognition as a Leader highlights its strength in embedding AI directly into processes. This approach enables insurers to easily access powerful AI capabilities exactly when and where they're needed-with just a few clicks.

"Appian's Connected Claims solution, built on its low-code platform, combines AI-driven document processing, seamless third-party integrations, and configurable accelerators to deliver rapid time-to-value for P&C insurers," said Aurindum Mukherjee, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Strong integration support across payment, risk, and fraud systems, coupled with proven success driving accelerated business value for insurers and high client satisfaction for implementation and support, underpins Appian's position as a Leader in Everest Group's AI-enabled Claims Management Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

"We are launching Appian Connected Claims 2.0 to meet the urgent need for speed and early value realisation as the insurance industry tackles complexity, " said Jake Sloan, Global Vice President of Insurance, Appian. "Our solution drives digital-first claims innovation, aligning with core admin cloud modernisation for early value realisation. It's configurable, rapidly deployable, and leverages the latest powerful AI in Process to accelerate cycles, combat fraud, and personalise customer experiences. Connected Claims 2.0 empowers insurers to transform operations, balancing efficiency and accuracy with superior customer satisfaction, truly leading the evolution of claims management."

Connected Claims 2.0 supports insurance companies, from claims adjusters, fraud detection teams, customer service representatives, regulatory compliance teams, to IT and operations teams.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organisations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian . [Nasdaq: APPN ]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter )

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at

Photo -

Logo -